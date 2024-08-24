Boy, 13, accused of posting online threats against other students in San Bernardino County

An investigation was continuing in San Bernardino County after a 13-year-old boy allegedly posted threats against other students on social media.

The middle school student at Helendale Secondary School is accused of making threats towards students online. Deputies said they were notified that images of guns were used in some of the posts.

The threatening posts prompted authorities to execute a search warrant Thursday at the suspect's house. No guns were located.

"Through the investigation, deputies learned the juvenile used photos pulled off the internet as a background for his posts," the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release. No credible threat was identified, authorities added, but their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy J. Munoz, at Victor Valley Sheriff's Station (760) 552-6800.