100 downtown LA residents affected by fire at apartment building, authorities say

At least 100 people were affected by a fire at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles Saturday morning, all of them residents of the building, according to authorities.

In an alert just before 12:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters discovered several transformers burning in a yard at the building, located in the 500 block of South San Julian Street near the LA Rescue Mission, after being called there. They allowed the high voltage electrical equipment to burn off and kept the home's windows closed to prevent smoke infiltration.

Authorities said the power was expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported and authorities did not disclose any details about the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

LAFD said all pedestrians in the area were told to stay away and were kept a safe distance from the building.

No other details were released by authorities.