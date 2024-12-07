10 injured after motorcycle veers into crowd at Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade

Ten people were injured when a police officer crashed their motorcycle into the crowd lining the streets of the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday evening.

It happened a little after 6 p.m. when the Palm Springs Police Department officer was riding along the parade route at Palm Canyon Drive and Amado Road, according to a statement from the city of Palm Springs.

All ten of the injured people, which included the officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they said. They were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"We appreciate the community's support and our thoughts are with the officer, his family and all of those injured today," the city's statement said.

After about an hour, the parade continued.

"By now most of our community knows one of our traffic motors had an accident on his motorcycle and unfortunately several citizens and our officer were injured. I feel terrible about the accident and injuries to the very people we protect. I am deeply concerned and hope for a thorough recovery," said Palm Springs Chief of Police Andy Mills in a statement. "As Chief of Police, I am responsible for this department and the men and women who serve. After we conduct our investigations I will report back to the community. Again, I am truly sorry."

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Anyone with more information on the crash, including videos and images of the event, is asked to email PSCityGovernmentMedia@palmsprings.ca.gov.