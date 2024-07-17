1 killed after truck rolled multiple times on 5 Freeway near Griffith Park

One person was killed and another was injured after a pickup truck rolled over multiple times on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the northbound freeway around 3:30 a.m. and the Griffith Park Drive off-ramp where they found the vehicle flipped on its side and then overturned several times before landing in the freeway's slow lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Debris from the crash was scattered among most of the freeway lanes.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

As of 6:15 a.m., two northbound lanes remain closed while CHP investigate the crash.

