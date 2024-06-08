1 hospitalized after shooting in Whittier; 2 suspects at large

Investigation underway after shooting leaves one hospitalized in Whittier

Investigation underway after shooting leaves one hospitalized in Whittier

Investigation underway after shooting leaves one hospitalized in Whittier

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Whittier on Saturday.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the 7700 block of Newlin Avenue, according to Whittier Police Department investigators.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators say that two male adult suspects are still outstanding.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and one car that had several bullet holes through the front windshield.

No further information was provided.