1 hospitalized after shooting in Whittier; 2 suspects at large
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Whittier on Saturday.
It happened at around 8 p.m. in the 7700 block of Newlin Avenue, according to Whittier Police Department investigators.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Investigators say that two male adult suspects are still outstanding.
Video from the scene showed a large police presence and one car that had several bullet holes through the front windshield.
No further information was provided.