1 hospitalized after shooting in Whittier; 2 suspects at large

By Dean Fioresi

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Whittier on Saturday. 

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the 7700 block of Newlin Avenue, according to Whittier Police Department investigators. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

Investigators say that two male adult suspects are still outstanding.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and one car that had several bullet holes through the front windshield. 

No further information was provided. 

First published on June 8, 2024 / 9:25 PM PDT

