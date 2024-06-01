Watch CBS News
2 dead after shooting in South LA

Two men were killed in a shooting in the Expedition Park area of South Los Angeles on Saturday.

Aerial shot of the shooting scene.  KCAL News

It happened at around 2 p.m. near 1122 Browning Boulevard, just near the intersection of Budlong Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators. 

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 19-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Neither has been identified. 

Investigators say that the victims were inside of their car when they were shot by someone who approached them on foot before fleeing the area in a Toyota or a Lexus sedan. The suspect has only been described as a bald man with glasses by police. 

No further information was provided. 

