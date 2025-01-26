1 dead after two-car crash on 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and two others were injured when a pickup truck and a car collided on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. just south of Central Ave. on northbound lanes of I-15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say that one of the people involved in the crash called to report the incident, which involved a white Ford F-150 truck and 2012 Toyota Scion TC.

According to a statement shared on Monday, a 54-year-old woman from Hayward who was driving the Toyota lost control of her car o on the roadway due to the ongoing rain in the area.

As such, her car began to spinout.

The 44-year-old Riverside man driving the pickup truck behind her was unable to brake before slamming into the sedan.

Witnesses told CHP officers that both vehicles involved went off the side of the road.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived to the location and pronounced the passenger of the sedan, only identified as a 52-year-old Lake Elsinore man, dead at the scene.

Police also say that the woman suffered major injuries, but they did not appear to be life-threatening. A passenger in the pickup truck was also hospitalized with moderate injuries. The pickup driver was not injured.

No further information was provided.