1 dead after three-car crash in Riverside County

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a three-car crash in Winchester on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Domenigoni Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but paramedics arrived to find one person dead at the scene. He was identified as 41-year-old Salvador Ortiz Carlos by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Two other people were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

No further information was provided.