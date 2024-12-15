1 dead after multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills

One person is dead after a two-car crash in Baldwin Hills on Sunday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near the 4600 block of W. Don Lorenzo Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"One patient was trapped in the vehicle and firefighters are conducting an auto extrication operation," a statement from LAFD said.

Crews pulled the person from car, which could be seen with SkyCal overhead. They were loaded into an ambulance shortly afterwards.

One of the two involved vehicles was resting on a hillside near a light pole. It had considerable damage to the front end. A second vehicle sat hundreds of feet away, also with severe damage.

Firefighters say that both victims of the crash were taken to hospitals after the crash, one of which died after arrival.