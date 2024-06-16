1 dead, 1 airlifted from cliff in San Pedro

One person was found dead and another injured halfway down a cliff in San Pedro early Sunday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 1:45 a.m. after learning of two victims in the area near the 800 block of W. Paseo Del Mar, according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

Circumstances leading up to the fall remain unclear, but firefighters attempted to organize rescue and recovery missions by land and air but due to deteriorating conditions in the area, air operations had to be called off.

A ground operation was still planned to retrieve the dead victim's body, firefighters said.

The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No further information was provided on the ages or identities of the victims.