1 child, 3 adults injured in house fire in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A child was critically injured and at least one other person suffered severe burn and smoke injuries in a fire at a home in Long Beach.

A fire department spokesman said the child and adult were both hospitalized in critical condition. Two other adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.   

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to fire officials. 

According to reports from the scene, a child inside the home suffered extensive smoke inhalation. A witness told the Long Beach Post that firefighters were seen performing CPR on the child, who was then taken to a hospital. 

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which was brought under control in about a half-hour. 

First published on March 1, 2023 / 10:36 AM

