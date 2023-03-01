1 child, 3 adults injured in house fire in Long Beach

A child was critically injured and at least one other person suffered severe burn and smoke injuries in a fire at a home in Long Beach.

A fire department spokesman said the child and adult were both hospitalized in critical condition. Two other adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to fire officials.

According to reports from the scene, a child inside the home suffered extensive smoke inhalation. A witness told the Long Beach Post that firefighters were seen performing CPR on the child, who was then taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which was brought under control in about a half-hour.