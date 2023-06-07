$1.4 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold at Torrance gas station

There is a Mega Millions lottery winner out there with a $1.4 million ticket that was purchased at an ARCO gas station in Torrance.

Tuesday night, the winning numbers were announced and three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number were drawn in the multi-state Mega Millions lottery.

The Torrance ticket worth $1,442,494 was one of the three, the other two winning tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were from Georgia and Illinois. They are each worth $1 million,

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 6, 12, 23, 29, 57 and the Mega number was 4. The estimated jackpot was $218 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing be $240 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at ARCO, 1800 W. Artesia Blvd., Torrance