Seen On TV

Seen on TV

The California Lottery reports a $1.4 million winning ticket was sold at a Torrance Arco gas station

$1.4-Million Mega Millions ticket sold at Torrance gas station The California Lottery reports a $1.4 million winning ticket was sold at a Torrance Arco gas station

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On