Weather fatigue wreaking havoc on Angelenos with yet another storm looming
The Southland is bracing for yet another storm closing in come Tuesday, with meteorologists predicting more heavy rain, snowfall and high-powered winds to batter the region in what is expected to be the 12th atmospheric river to hit the Golden State this winter.
This storm, as with many of the last to arrive since December, is expected to cause flooding, could lead to road closures and may even result in rolling thunderstorms.
With the deluge set to hit early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a series of warnings for many Southland areas, including:
- flood watch for most of Los Angeles County, lasting from Monday evening to Wednesday afternoon;
- wind advisory for most of Los Angeles County, lasting from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday;
- high wind warning for Orange County coastal and inland areas, lasting from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday
- flood watch for Orange County coastal and inland areas, lasting through Tuesday
- winter storm warning in San Gabriel Mountains, along Highway 14 corridor through Tuesday;
Winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour are expected in Orange County, which could lead to fallen trees and power lines.
On top of this, with already heavily-saturated soil throughout Southern California, the NWS also warned of severe flooding along creeks, rivers and in low-lying areas. Rainfall totals could eclipse three inches along coasts and in valleys, with double that predicted in mountain regions.
"Tuesday to Tuesday night there is a slight risk (15% to 40% chance) for excessive rainfall and flash flooding along and west of the mountains with a marginal risk (5% to 15% chance) of flash flooding for our deserts," the NWS said. "Mainly snow is expected at higher mountain elevations."
Parts of the San Gabriel Mountains, located above 6,000 feet elevation could see up to five feet worth of snow accumulated. Those numbers decrease as elevation does, with anywhere between two and 10 inches predicted at 3,500 feet elevation. Some winds in the mountains could also increase to 75 miles per hour during the worst of the storm.
The constant onslaught of wet weather has many Angelenos experiencing weather fatigue, better known as seasonal affective disorder. More commonly referred to as SAD, the disorder causes depression, a sense of hopelessness and lack of motivation to engage in social activities.
"This weather ... it's like a vampire, it sucks the life out of you," said Akeem Mair, one of many locals fed up with the lack of sun.