Cajon Pass: Rain, snow bring dangerous driving conditions

Wind and a rain/snow mix hit Hesperia Tuesday morning creating dangerous driving conditions. Chains are required on Highway 18 on the way up to mountain communities. Rick Montanez reports from the Cajon Pass.
