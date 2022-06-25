SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade prompts series of protests across SoCal

SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade prompts series of protests across SoCalget the free app
In the wake of a monumental decision from Supreme Court justices to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, thousands of protestors flooded the streets of the nation to protest for abortion rights.
As throngs of politicians issued statements to both decry and rejoice in the decision, Americans took matters into their own hands by hitting the streets.
A series of protests were planned throughout the weekend in Los Angeles County. CBS2 and KCAL9 provide team coverage of the protests.