Met Gala 2023: Live updates, celebrity interviews from the red carpet on fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2023: Live updates, celebrity interviews from the red carpet on fashion's biggest nightget the free app
NEW YORK -- The star-studded Met Gala returns tonight to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year's theme centers on Karl Lagerfeld, the late German designer best known for his work as creative director of Chanel.
We'll show you the most talked-about looks as celebrities make their way across the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. on CBS News New York.
Follow this live blog for live updates from the red carpet!
What is happening right now?
Interviewing Doja Cat
Doja Cat Cat
Jessica Chastain dressed as Karl Lagerfeld
Interview with Ben Platt
Interview with co-chair Michaela Coel
Ashley Graham looks stunning
Ben Platt at the Met Gala
Speaking with Nicole Kidman
The beautiful Naomi Campbell at the Met Gala
Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel
Penelope Cruz shares what inspired her outfit
Interview with Chloe Fineman
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Met Gala co-chair Roger Federer
Anna Wintour speaks on red carpet
Met Gala co-chair Penelope Cruz
Met Gala maestro Anna Wintour
SNL's Chloe Fineman arrives
Live updates from CBS2's Ali Bauman
How to watch the Met Gala red carpet
Hoping to watch the arrivals on fashion's biggest night? We've got you covered. CLICK HERE to find out the details.
Watch: Preview of Monday night's Met Gala
Officials with the Metropolitan Museum of Art gave a preview of Monday night's Met Gala. Watch it in the video above.
Fashion's biggest night honors Karl Lagerfeld
The Met Gala is always a chance for designers to show off their most dramatic visions, but this year's gala will honor one designer in particular.
The Met Gala has been called the biggest fashion event in the world, the best party of the year, and you know A-list stars will ring their A-game.
CLICK HERE for Ali Bauman's full report.
From fundraiser to cultural cornerstone
How did the annual fundraiser become known as the "Oscars of fashion?"
We spoke with Joanna Nikas, deputy style editor at The Cut, to learn more.
Nikas explained how the event, officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, got started and grew into a cultural phenomenon.
She also gave us a sneak peek of what to expect this year.
Watch her full interview above for more information.
Flashback: Photos from 2022
CLICK HERE to relive all the excitement from last year's red carpet.