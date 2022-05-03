Watch CBS News

Met Gala 2022: Celebrities arriving for fashion's biggest night

By Ali Bauman, CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Fashion's biggest night out returns with the annual Met Gala on Monday, marking the opening of the annual costume exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

CBS2's Ali Bauman is reporting live from the red carpet.

The Met Gala has been called the biggest fashion event in the world, the party of the year, and hundreds of top A-listers always bring their game.

This year's theme is Gilded Glamour, and the stars are dripping in jewels and tiaras. The gowns are long and the hair is tall.

This year's gala marks the opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the second of a two-part exhibition celebrating the American fashion aesthetic. One hundred pieces of men's and women's fashion from the 19th to 20th centuries will be on display in the Metropolitan Museum's American Wing.

There will be six case studies offering an in-depth look of historical garments from key moments in the development of American fashion.

"It unfolds across 13 of the American period rooms and explores the evolution of American fashion through two overarching themes. The emergence of an identifiable American style and the rise of a name designer, someone recognized for their distinct, creative vision," curator Andrew Bolton said.

Blake Lively, one of tonight's four hosts, stunned in a costume change on the carpet! Janelle Monáe shimmered head to toe on the steps. It's a who's who, even Mayor Eric Adams couldn't pass up a coveted ticket.

Some guests took a literal approach to the gilded theme whole others had their own interpretations. But everyone is excited to a part of the night.

The red carpet can continue on for hours and you never know who will show up at the very end.

The gala is strictly invite-only with a guest list hand picked by Anna Wintour. Tickets cost about $35,000 each.

This night is the primary source of funding for the Costume Institute.

Follow live updates below.

 

The Kardashians and Jenners walk the red carpet

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

By Ali Bauman
 

Lizzo playing the flute

By Ali Bauman
 

Met Gala: Photo gallery

By CBSNewYork Team
 

It's Kylie and Kendall Jenner

By Ali Bauman
 

Cardi B has arrived

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Enter Kravis!

By Ali Bauman
 

Is that Jared Leto and … Jared Leto?

By Ali Bauman
 

J Balvin at the Met Gala

By Ali Bauman
 

New Yorker Alicia Keys speaks with CBS2

By Ali Bauman
 

It's Lenny Kravitz!

By Ali Bauman
 

Billie Eilish

By Ali Bauman
 

Elon Musk and Kris Jenner

By Ali Bauman
 

A sparkly Alicia Keys

By Ali Bauman
 

Winnie Harlow

By Ali Bauman
 

James McAvoy chats with CBS2

By Ali Bauman
 

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on red carpet

By Ali Bauman
 

Broadway producer Jordan Roth is here

By Ali Bauman
 

A proposal at the Met Gala!

By Ali Bauman
 

The dazzling Janelle Monáe

By Ali Bauman
 

Marcus Samuelsson talks to CBS2

By Ali Bauman
 

Kacey Musgraves has arrived!

By Ali Bauman
 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are official co-chairs this year.

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Vogue's Anna Wintour walks the red carpet

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Hosts Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

By Ali Bauman
 

Emma Chamberlain arrives on the red carpet

By Ali Bauman
 

The first arrivals

By CBSNewYork Team
 

CBS2 reporting from the red carpet!

By Ali Bauman
 

Mayor Adams getting ready

By CBSNewYork Team
 

People's Ball held at BPL

Hundreds of celebrities will walk the Met Museum steps for the fashion party of the year tonight. But on Sunday, everyday New Yorkers gave the stars a run for their money.  

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from the People's Ball, a celebration of fashion, individuality, and creativity.

By Ali Bauman
 

