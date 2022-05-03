Seen On TV

Seen on TV

The annual Met Gala is also New York City's ultimate fundraiser. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Stars abound at 2022 Met Gala The annual Met Gala is also New York City's ultimate fundraiser. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On