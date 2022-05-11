Watch CBS News

Coastal Fire: At least a dozen homes burning in Laguna Niguel

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A wind- and terrain-driven fire chewed through brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach today, with the flames advancing toward high-dollar hillside estates overlooking the ocean, burning at least five multimillion-dollar homes.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said.

The fire was estimated to be about three acres as of 3:30 p.m., but spread to at least 30 acres by 5 p.m.

The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillside, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze.

The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the neighboring multimillion-dollar estates.

Multiple structures caught fire in the 30300 block of La Vue near the Aliso Summit Trail, with others along Coronado Pointe also believed to have burned.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The flames advanced even as fixed-wing planes dropped fire retardant on the hillside in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames. Several water- dropping helicopters were also being employed in the firefight.

Evacuations were ordered in the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas, while voluntary evacuation orders were issued in the Balboa Nyes and Moulton Meadows neighborhoods in Laguna Beach. Students taking part in after-school activities at Laguna Beach High School were also evacuated, according to the school district. 

 

Laguna Niguel Regional Park closed

Laguna Niguel Regional Park is closed due to the nearby Coastal Fire.

By Madeline Spear
 

More than 13 structures destroyed

Firefighters said more than 13 structures have been destroyed in the fire. 

As of 5:42 p.m., the fire is at 150 acres and zero percent contained. 

By Danielle Radin
 

Row of homes on fire in Laguna Niguel

As fire starts to gut a mansion in Laguna Niguel, a row of houses can be seen burning. SKY2's Desmond Shaw reports that it's this row of houses on fire that are overwhelming fire crews. 

By Josh DuBose
 

Temporary shelter open for those evacuated in Coastal Fire

A temporary shelter is open at Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Pkwy. For questions, please call 949-362-4300. For questions, please call City Hall at (949) 362-4300 or the County Hotline Number at (714) 628-7085.

By Madeline Spear
 

Large air tankers deployed to fight Coastal Fire

From SKY2, a large firefighting airtanker is seen over the Coastal Fire where several homes are on fire. 

By Josh DuBose
 

Laguna Niguel home engulfed in flames

One home in Laguna Niguel was seen from SKY2 completely engulfed in flames while at least five other homes caught fire.  

By Josh DuBose
 

Several more homes have caught flames in Laguna Niguel

At least four homes were seen burning as crews worked to extinguish the Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel.

By Josh DuBose
 

Homes in Laguna Niguel can be seen burning

At least one home can be seen burning in what officials are calling the Coastal Fire. 

By Josh DuBose
 

Winds blowing smoke in direction of homes

By Josh DuBose
 

Laguna Niguel officials issue evacuation orders

Officials said that residents near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate due to the fast moving brush fire. 

The direction of the wind is carrying smoke toward and into the city. 

By Josh DuBose
 

People seen dangerously close to flames in Laguna Hills

By Josh DuBose
 

Voluntary evacuations for Balboa Nyes neighborhood

The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued voluntary evacuation orders for the Balboa Nyes neighborhood due to the fire. 

Flames can be seen from Sky9 threatening homes. 

By Josh DuBose
 

Happening Now: Water dropping planes on the scene

By Josh DuBose
