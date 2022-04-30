Watch Live: White House correspondents' dinner returns after two-year hiatus

"Washington Crossing the Delaware" going up for auction

Inmate and corrections official go missing in Alabama

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

British national sentenced to life in prison over deaths of 4 Americans

Storms and tornado rip through Kansas

Man found guilty of killing 7-year-old girl in drive-by shooting

North Korea's Kim threatens to use nukes preemptively "if necessary"

Ukraine's forces fight to hold off Russian offensive

Biden says he's considering forgiving student debt, but not $50,000

Biden says he's considering forgiving student debt, but not $50,000

Russians are several days behind their goal in Ukraine, Pentagon assesses

Russians are several days behind their goal in Ukraine, Pentagon assesses

Disinformation board to take aim at false Russian and border claims

Disinformation board to take aim at false Russian and border claims

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On