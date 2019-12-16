Congress prepares for historic week on impeachment — live updates
- The House Judiciary Committee submitted a report on impeachment to the Rules Committee early Sunday morning, summarizing the case against the president.
- Senate Democrats demanded multiple witnesses for a potential Senate trial, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.
Washington — With the House poised to vote to impeach the president as soon as Wednesday, lawmakers have already begun looking ahead to a potential Senate trial in January.
The House Judiciary Committee submitted a report to the House Rules Committee summarizing the articles of impeachment and the investigation into the president's dealings with Ukraine early Sunday morning. The 685-page report is a supplement to the two articles of impeachment the Judiciary Committee approved on Friday: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The Rules Committee will meet Tuesday morning to determine the length of floor debate over the articles, setting up a vote for Wednesday. Senators have already begun looking ahead to a trial in the upper chamber, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer writing a letter to Majority Leader MItch McConnell Sunday night demanding several witnesses be called.
Schumer sends letter to McConnell to set framework for Senate impeachment trial
Schumer sent a letter to McConnell on Sunday that details the witnesses and timeline Senate Democrats would like to see in an impeachment trial in January.
"In the trial of President Clinton, the House Managers were permitted to call witnesses, and it is clear that the Senate should hear testimony of witnesses in this trial as well," Schumer writes.
Schumer proposes that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the Senate trial, issue subpoenas to four administration officials who were asked to testify in the House impeachment inquiry but did not appear: Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, senior adviser to the Acting White House chief of staff Robert Blair and Michael Duffey, associate director for National Security, Office of Management and Budget.
