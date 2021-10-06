Live Updates: Police investigating active shooter situation at Texas high school

Live Updates: Police investigating active shooter situation at Texas high schoolget the free app
Texas police are investigating an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, the school district confirmed to CBS News. The school has been cleared by police after a search, but the investigation is ongoing.
CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported that the first call for service came at about 9:30 a.m. local time. There is a heavy police presence at the school.
Arlington police confirmed they were on the scene, conducting a "methodical search" of the area. There is still no official confirmation of any injuries.
School cleared by police after search
The school has been cleared by police after a search, the school district confirmed to CBS News.
Parent reunification center established
Arlington Police said a reunification center for parents has been established at a nearby performing arts center, where students will eventually be taken to once they are cleared to leave the school.
Parents have been urged not to come to the school, according to CBS DFW.
Arlington police conducting "methodical search" of scene
Police in Arlington, Texas, where the school is located, confirmed they are on the scene. The police department said it is conducting a "methodical search" of the scene.