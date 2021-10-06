Live Updates: Police investigating active shooter situation at Texas high school

How Conspiracy Theories "Infiltrated" The Wellness Community

Sign Up For Newsletters

U.S. woman jailed over Bali "suitcase murder" to get out early

Britney Spears posts about conservatorship and praises lawyer

California oil spill may have been caused by a ship's anchor

NYC police sergeants union leader resigns after FBI raids his home

What's going on with the debt ceiling amid GOP filibuster efforts

Victoria Albert is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at victoria.albert@cbsinteractive.com

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

Marine commander who criticized military leaders released from brig

Marine commander who criticized military leaders released from brig

NASA preps to launch spacecraft to crash into asteroid's moon

NASA preps to launch spacecraft to crash into asteroid's moon

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his home

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his home

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On