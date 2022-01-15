Live Updates: At least 4 people held hostage at Texas synagogue

Live

By Pat Milton, Victoria Albert, Andres Triay

/ CBS News

At least four people are being held hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. The FBI's crisis negotiating team has made contact with the suspect and established communication.

No injuries have yet been reported at the Congregation Beth Israel. A source close to the incident told CBS News that they believe the suspected hostage taker has asked for the release of Aafia Siddiqi from federal custody. 

A White House official told CBS News that the White House is closely monitoring the situation. The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that he is "closely monitoring" reports of the situation and is "praying for an immediate and safe end."

 

One of the hostages is believed to be a Rabbi

One of the four hostages is believed to be a Rabbi, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News' Pat Milton. The identity of the other hostages is not yet clear.

