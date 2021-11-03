Supreme Court to consider scope of gun rights in major Second Amendment case

Supreme Court to consider scope of gun rights in major Second Amendment caseget the free app
Washington — More than a decade after its last major decision on gun rights, the Supreme Court will consider Wednesday whether restrictions on the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense pass constitutional muster.
At the heart of the dispute is a New York law that has been on the books for more than a century, and gun control groups are warning that a decision lifting the limits on public carry would have a cascading effect, putting other state and city restrictions at risk at a time when gun violence is on the rise. But for supporters of gun rights, the Supreme Court's decision to consider the scope of the Second Amendment is long overdue.
The case is the most significant involving the right to bear arms since the Supreme Court in 2008 ruled the Second Amendment protects the right to have a handgun in the home for self-defense, and in 2010 said the right applies to the states. In the years since those decisions, the high court has spurned numerous other legal battles over state gun regulations, to the displeasure of some of its conservative members, namely Justice Clarence Thomas.
But now with a 6-3 conservative majority, gun rights groups are hoping the court's ideological composition makes it more open to lifting government limits on carrying guns in public.
Under New York's concealed carry framework, which dates back to 1913, residents seeking a license to carry a firearm outside the home must demonstrate a "proper cause" to obtain one, which state courts have said is a "special need for self-protection."
The two plaintiffs in the case, Robert Nash and Brandon Koch, applied for carry licenses, but licensing officers denied their applications because they failed to establish proper cause to carry handguns outside the home. The two were, however, granted "restricted" licenses to carry handguns for target shooting, hunting and outdoor activities.
Nash and Koch, with the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, filed a lawsuit in 2018 challenging the constitutionality of New York's ban on carrying handguns outside the home and the proper-cause requirement. But a federal district court in New York dismissed their case, and the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court's decision, leaving the state's rule in place and teeing up the showdown before the Supreme Court.
In a filing with the high court, New York's top law enforcement officials said the right to carry firearms for self-defense is not without limits, and history shows that local officials have long had "wide latitude" to determine the circumstances surrounding public carry, particularly in heavily populated areas.
The scope of the Second Amendment, they said in a brief, "cannot be deduced from the proposition, not disputed here, that it entails an individual right to carry arms for self-defense beyond the home. History and tradition play a crucial role in defining the scope of that right. And they conclusively confirm the validity of New York's handgun-licensing law."
State officials told the court that New York's proper-cause requirement "is a historically grounded approach to protecting sensitive places of the type that every state, the federal government, and this court have recognized the need to safeguard," and falls within a range of historical public-carry laws.
Like New York, six other states — California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island — allow a person to carry a firearm in public only if there is a need to do so. But New York officials warned that if the Supreme Court invalidates its rule, that decision could have a domino effect, jeopardizing not only those other states' laws, but others that restrict public carry in places where people congregate, like airports, arenas, churches and schools.
"Accepting petitioners' extreme and ahistorical position would invite a flood of challenges to state and federal laws restricting handgun carrying in sensitive places," they warned. "These lawsuits would produce a host of constitutional decisions that are unpredictable, 'if not entirely subjective,' and could easily invalidate many place-based restrictions that are vital to public safety."
The New York gun owners, represented by Paul Clement, who served as solicitor general under former President George W. Bush, though, accused New York of making it "all but impossible" for law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment right.
The state's carry regime, Clement told the court in a brief, "is upside down. The Second Amendment makes the right to carry arms for self-defense the rule, not the exception, and fundamental rights cannot be left to the whim of local government officials."
Clement claimed New York's concealed carry law "effectively criminalizes the exercise of a fundamental constitutional right," and argued the right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense is rooted in the text, history and tradition of the Second Amendment.
"[F]rom long before the founding through well after, one constant thread among courts, commentators, and government officials is that the right enshrined in the Second Amendment includes the right not just to keep arms, but to carry them outside the home for self-defense," he said.
Clement urged the Supreme Court to apply the same treatment to the Second Amendment that it affords other rights, writing that it could not "tarry long over a law that reserved First Amendment rights to those with an unusually compelling need to worship or criticize the government, or a law that reserved Fourth Amendment rights to those with an especial need for privacy. The result should be no different when it comes to the Second Amendment."
In addition to lawyers for the state of New York and the gun owners, the high court will also hear from the Justice Department, which supports the state's licensing framework.
In a brief filed with the Supreme Court, the Biden administration argued the state's proper-cause requirement does not violate the Second Amendment and said the law "fits squarely" with a long tradition of state legislatures adopting firearms regulations to address the "distinctive risks" posed by carrying concealed firearms in public.
The Second Amendment dispute has attracted a slew of friend-of-the-court briefs, ranging from gun rights organizations, to academics parsing the history of public carry and self-defense principles, to members of Congress and civil rights groups.
Brady, an organization focused on reducing gun violence, warned in its filing that the number of gun violence deaths will increase if the justices strike down requirements for carrying concealed weapons in public.
"Americans' Second Amendment rights must be drawn so as to not infringe on the right of every individual to live, which necessarily includes a right not to be shot," it told the high court.
The Supreme Court agreed to jump into the dispute over public carry in April and said it would consider the question of whether New York's denial of the applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.
Their decision to review the 2nd Circuit's decision came after a spate of mass shootings, which reignited the debate over gun control and sparked calls for Congress to pass more stringent gun laws. But legislative actions went nowhere, even as gun violence spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A ruling from the Supreme Court is expected by summer 2022.