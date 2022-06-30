Supreme Court limits EPA's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissions

Supreme Court limits EPA's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissionsget the free app
Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday limited the power of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate greenhouse gas-emissions from power plants, a decision that could hinder the Biden administration's efforts to fight climate change.
The court divided 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that Congress did not grant the EPA the authority under a provision of the Clean Air Act to devise emissions caps. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, while the court's three-member liberal bloc dissented.
The decision is a victory for a group of Republican-led states and coal companies in their yearslong bid to curtail the EPA's power to issue regulations intended to curb carbon emissions.
The case stems from the EPA's Clean Power Plan, finalized in 2015, which implemented a directive from then-President Barack Obama to use an ancillary provision of the Clear Air Act to address climate change by imposing mandates for existing coal and natural gas power plants to reduce emissions.
More than half of the states and other parties challenged the Clean Power Plan in federal court, and the Supreme Court in 2016 halted enforcement of the proposal in a 5-4 vote. While proceedings continued, there was a change in presidential administrations, and the EPA under then-President Donald Trump repealed the Obama-era standards after determining it "significantly exceeded" its authority under federal environmental law. The agency also rolled out new guidelines for coal-fired power plants.