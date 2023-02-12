Super Bowl 2023: What to watch for as Eagles and Chiefs face off

Super Bowl 2023: What to watch for as Eagles and Chiefs face offget the free app
The Eagles and the Chiefs are squaring off Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The matchup pits the two most reliable offenses of the season, and fans are eager to settle the debates once and for all.
The game "features two of the most prolific offenses the NFL has seen this year, with Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts set to square off in a battle of MVP candidates," writes Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. "Not only that, but the championship showdown will pit Chiefs coach Andy Reid against Philadelphia, the city in which he built his NFL career; and Pro Bowl brothers Travis and Jason Kelce against each other for a chance at their second respective Lombardi trophies."
History will also be made Sunday by Mahomes and Hurts. It will mark the first time that a Super Bowl will feature two starting Black quarterbacks.
The halftime show will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning pop star Rihanna. Her performance has been highly anticipated because it has been nearly seven years since she last performed on stage. She has also not released an album since 2016's "Anti."
The pre-game national anthem will be performed by Grammy-winning country music star Chris Stapleton. Grammy-winning R&B artist Babyface will also perform "America the Beautiful" before kickoff.
How to watch Super Bowl LVII
What: Super Bowl LVII
Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona
TV: Fox
Online stream: fuboTV (try for free)