Singles Day 2022: The best deals on tech, beauty, apparel and more you can shop today

By Fox Van Allen

/ Essentials

Happy Singles Day!

Singles Day is an unofficial shopping holiday -- and the biggest shopping day in the world. On Nov. 11, those who are not in a romantic relationship celebrate being alone, typically by shopping.

While the holiday started in China, it's since spread to become a global phenomenon. There are plenty of noteworthy Singles Day sales to shop today in the U.S., especially on beauty products and apparel. We're sharing our favorite finds below.

Be sure to check back here often for the latest Singles Day deals we found online.

 

Surprise! Walmart has the PS5 in stock now

If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console during Singles Day, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.

Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

$559 at Walmart
Singles Day tech deal: Save big on Lenovo laptops and tablets this weekend

Lenovo has a number of Singles Day deals on offer today, and some of them are pretty big. Case in point: You can get a ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $269 -- that's a savings of $730.

lenovo-think-pad.jpg
Lenovo

The ThinkPad Yoga 11e convertible laptop features an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage and an 11.6-inch multitouch HD display. Its battery lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Be sure to use code THINKWKNDSAVE1 at checkout to get this deal.

ThinkPad Yoga 11e, $269 (reduced from $999)

$269 at Lenovo

Head on over to the Lenovo website to check out all the company's Singles Day deals.

New Balance apparel is 40% off today, but you'll need this special coupon code

new-balance-apparel.jpg
New Balance

Get ready for the cold winter months ahead -- warm-weather apparel such as the Heat Grid half zip seen above is 40% off at New Balance today during Single's Day. Just use code ONEDAY1111 at checkout. (Exclusions apply.)

Get 40% off at New Balance
