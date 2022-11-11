Singles Day 2022: The best deals on tech, beauty, apparel and more you can shop today

Singles Day 2022: The best deals on tech, beauty, apparel and more you can shop todayget the free app
Happy Singles Day!
Singles Day is an unofficial shopping holiday -- and the biggest shopping day in the world. On Nov. 11, those who are not in a romantic relationship celebrate being alone, typically by shopping.
While the holiday started in China, it's since spread to become a global phenomenon. There are plenty of noteworthy Singles Day sales to shop today in the U.S., especially on beauty products and apparel. We're sharing our favorite finds below.
Be sure to check back here often for the latest Singles Day deals we found online.
Surprise! Walmart has the PS5 in stock now
If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console during Singles Day, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.
Singles Day tech deal: Save big on Lenovo laptops and tablets this weekend
Lenovo has a number of Singles Day deals on offer today, and some of them are pretty big. Case in point: You can get a ThinkPad Yoga 11e for just $269 -- that's a savings of $730.
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e convertible laptop features an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage and an 11.6-inch multitouch HD display. Its battery lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge.
Be sure to use code THINKWKNDSAVE1 at checkout to get this deal.
ThinkPad Yoga 11e, $269 (reduced from $999)
Head on over to the Lenovo website to check out all the company's Singles Day deals.
New Balance apparel is 40% off today, but you'll need this special coupon code
Get ready for the cold winter months ahead -- warm-weather apparel such as the Heat Grid half zip seen above is 40% off at New Balance today during Single's Day. Just use code ONEDAY1111 at checkout. (Exclusions apply.)