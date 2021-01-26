Live Updates: Senate considers Cabinet nominees and convenes as court of impeachment

Live Updates: Senate considers Cabinet nominees and convenes as court of impeachmentget the free app
Washington — The Senate is voting Tuesday on the confirmation of Antony Blinken as Secretary of State before convening later in the day as a court of impeachment.
The House impeached Mr. Trump on January 13 — for a second time in his term — on a charge of inciting an insurrection following a deadly attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. The article of impeachment against him was delivered to the Senate on Monday, and House impeachment managers presented, exhibited and read it aloud.
On Tuesday, senators will be sworn in as members of the impeachment court. The impeachment managers and the president's defense team will draft their briefs for trial, which is set to begin the week of February 8.
In a change from Mr. Trump's first impeachment trial last year, Senator Pat Leahy of Vermont, the Senate pro tempore, will preside over the trial instead of Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts presided over Mr. Trump's first impeachment trial as designated by the Constitution. But the Constitution is silent on the question of who presides over the Senate trial of a former president, and a former president has never faced an impeachment trial.
McConnell-Schumer showdown over filibuster ends
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell backed off his demand that Senate Democrats preserve the procedural tool known as the filibuster, easing a standoff with new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the two negotiated a power-sharing agreement in the closely divided chamber.
McConnell said late Monday he had essentially accomplished his goal after two Democratic senators said they would not agree to changing the rules to end the filibuster, which would require a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation. Without the support of all Democratic senators, a rules change would fail.
"With these assurances, I look forward to moving ahead with a power-sharing agreement modeled on that precedent," McConnell said in a statement. He did not name the Democrats, but West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema had expressed reservations about doing away with the tool.
The standoff between the two leaders all but ground the Senate to a halt in the early days of the new Democratic majority as the two sides couldn't organize the chamber's routine operations for committee assignments and resources. The stalemate threatened President Biden's ability to deliver on his legislative agenda.
Usually a routine matter, the organizing resolution for the chamber became a power play by McConnell once Democrats swept to control with the January 5 special election in Georgia.
Senate committees consider commerce, Homeland Security secretaries
The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is holding a hearing Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET to consider the nomination of Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary.
At 11 a.m., the Senate Homeland Security Committee is considering the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security.
Harris to swear in Janet Yellen as treasury secretary
Vice President Kamala Harris is swearing in Janet Yellen as treasury secretary on Tuesday at noon.
The Senate voted Monday evening to confirm Yellen, with bipartisan support. Yellen will be the first woman to lead the department in its more than 230-year history.
"I look forward to working with her to get our economy back on track and Americans back to work," Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden tweeted after the vote.
"As we face an economic crisis brought on by COVID-19, we will need steady, proven leadership at the Treasury Department," said Republican Senator Susan Collins in a statement after voting for Yellen. "A highly respected economist, Dr. Yellen served first as vice chair and then chair of the Federal Reserve. She has served under Democratic and Republican presidents and during periods of economic crisis and economic growth."