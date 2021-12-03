Watch Live: Prosecutor holds news conference related to charging decision for parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

Watch Live: Prosecutor holds news conference related to charging decision for parents of Michigan school shooting suspectget the free app
The Oakland County, Michigan, prosecutor is holding a news conference Friday related to a charging decision for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Michigan high school shooting that left four dead and seven others injured.
Crumbley, who is 15, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is being charged as an adult and also faces one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Karen McDonald, the Oakland County prosecutor.
He made his first court appearance on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.
Prosecutors have also been considering filing charges against his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley. Police said the teen's father purchased the gun just days prior to the shooting. McDonald declined to comment this week on whether the suspect took the gun or whether it was given to him illegally.
"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons," McDonald said Thursday. The gun "seems to have been just freely available to that individual."
Contributing: Victoria Albert
How to watch the update on the Oxford High School shooting case
- What: Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald holds press conference to give update on Oxford High School shooting case
- Date: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Oakland County Building, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., West Wing, Building 14-E, Pontiac, Michigan
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device