What we know so far about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."

"We grieve the students who lost their lives and we ache for all those who have been injured and impacted," the school wrote in a statement. "We appreciate the heartfelt outpouring of support we have received from across our community, our state, and our nation."

A 15-year-old student is accused of opening fire inside the high school on Monday. Authorities have not yet established a motive, but investigators said there is a "mountain of digital evidence" that suggests the attack was premeditated. He faces 24 charges, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder.

Here is what we know about the victims who died:

Tate Myre, 16

Myre was a junior and an honor student who had played on Oxford's varsity football team since his freshman year.

"Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all," the team tweeted Tuesday. "You will be missed, Tate"

It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

Austin Witt, a teammate of Myre's, remembered him as always being happy.

"Honestly, he was the heart and soul of our team and probably our community," Witt told CBS News' Nancy Chen. "He's a true hero, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

As of Thursday, more than 150,000 people as have signed an online petition to rename the school's football stadium after Myre. The petition described the athlete as "not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend" who risked his life to save other students.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Baldwin was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing, reading and writing, her grandmother Jennifer Graves Mosqueda told CBS News affiliate WDIV-TV. She was the oldest child in her family and had been accepted into multiple colleges. Her grandmother said Baldwin was looking forward to the future and described her as a "beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl."

"This unbelievable tragedy could never be planned for or expected by any of us," Baldwin's grandmother wrote in a fundraiser campaign created Wednesday.

Hana St. Juliana, 14

St. Juliana was a freshman who wore number 52 on Oxford's basketball team.

In a tweet, her team described her as having a "kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game."

We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game. Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game. Last night was your high school debut. This season we play for you Hana. 🙏 #52/12forever pic.twitter.com/4lEbGhqNzB — Oxford High School Women's Basketball (@OHSWBball) December 1, 2021

St. Juliana also played on the freshman volleyball team. The school's varsity coach, Deena Maher, said the athlete's "smile brightened the entire gym."

"She was beautiful and talented - an integral part of the success of her team and the Oxford Volleyball program," Maher wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Hana will always be with us and will forever be remembered by Oxford Volleyball."

Justin Schilling, 17

Schilling was co-captain of Oxford High School's bowling team. He died Wednesday morning as a result of his injuries.

His uncle, Kevin Schilling, described him as a "wonderful young man that has been taken from us far too soon."

"I cannot describe to you the grief that our family is feeling from this senseless and unimaginable tragedy," his uncle wrote in a fundraiser campaign.

In addition to being a student, Schilling worked at a local family-owned restaurant called Anita's Kitchen. The restaurant remembered him as "an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and co-worker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a pleasure to be around."

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," Anita's Kitchen wrote on Facebook.