"Mank" leads Oscar nominations with 10 — read the complete list

"Mank" leads Oscar nominations with 10 — read the complete listget the free app
"Mank," David Fincher's movie about "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, led Monday's Oscar nominations with 10 nods, including best picture, actor and director. For the first time, two women were nominated for best director: Chloé Zhao, who won at last month's Golden Globes for "Nomadland," and Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman."
"Nomadland," which won the Golden Globe for best drama picture, was also nominated for the best picture Oscar, and the film's star, Frances McDormand, received a best actress nomination. She's up against Andra Day, who took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
Chadwick Boseman, who died last summer, was nominated for best actor for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which also earned him a Golden Globe.
The Oscar nominees are listed below by category.
Best Picture
- "The Father"
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Directing
- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Original Song
- "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
- "lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
- "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."
Animated Feature Film
- "Onward"
- "Over the Moon"
- "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
Makeup and Hairstyling
- "Emma."
- "Hillbilly Elegy"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Pinocchio"
Visual Effects
- "Love and Monsters"
- "The Midnight Sky"
- "Mulan"
- "The One and Only Ivan"
- "Tenet"
Cinematography
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Nomadland"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Film Editing
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Production Design
- "The Father"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Tenet"
Sound
- "Greyhound"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
- "Sound of Metal"
International Feature Film
- Denmark, "Another Round"
- Hong Kong, "Better Days"
- Romania, "Collective"
- Tunisia, "The Man Who Sold His Skin"
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Documentary Short Subject
- "Colette"
- "A Concerto Is a Conversation"
- "Do Not Split"
- "Hunger Ward"
- "A Love Song for Latasha"
Documentary Feature
- "Collective"
- "Crip Camp"
- "The Mole Agent"
- "My Octopus Teacher"
- "Time"
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami…"
- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
- LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Live Action Short Film
- "Feeling Through"
- "The Letter Room"
- "The Present"
- "Two Distant Strangers"
- "White Eye"
Animated Short Film
- "Burrow"
- "Genius Loci"
- "If Anything Happens I Love You"
- "Opera"
- "Yes-People"
Original Screenplay
- Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance, "Sound of Metal"
- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Adapted Screenplay
- Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami…"
- Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"
Original Score
- "Da 5 Bloods"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
Costume Design
- "Emma."
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Mulan"
- "Pinocchio"
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announcing Oscar nominations
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will announce this year's nominations. The couple revealed they would be announcing the nominees last week in a video in which Chopra Jonas acted like she didn't understand a Twitter meme.
366 feature films eligible for Oscars
The academy said 366 feature films are eligible for this year's Oscars. Because of the pandemic, the academy allowed films that debuted on streaming services to qualify.
Films could also qualify if they opened in a commercial theater in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles County, Miami, New York City or the San Francisco Bay Area and ran for at least seven days in a row. For last year's Oscars, feature films were only eligible if they opened in a Los Angeles County theater.
Tyler Perry to receive humanitarian award during the Oscars
Filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Oscars ceremony. The academy said Perry's commitment to charitable and social justice causes "has been particularly impactful during the challenges of the past year."
After it was announced in January that the 51-year-old would receive the award, Perry told "CBS This Morning" he was "completely shocked" by the news.
"Where there is a need and I have the ability, I just want to show up," Perry said, adding that receiving the honor was "beyond moving."
Past recipients of the award include Angelina Jolie, Jerry Lewis and Oprah Winfrey.
In Winfrey's recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the royal couple said Perry temporarily provided them with a home and security in Southern California last year after they learned they were going to lose their protection in Canada.
When are the Oscars?
The Oscars will be held Sunday, April 25, the academy announced in June. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place February 28.