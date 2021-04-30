Live

Quarterbacks dominate the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS NEWS

NFL draft returns as vaccinations grow
NFL draft returns as vaccinations grow 03:45

This year's NFL draft kicked off Thursday night with the Jacksonville Jaguars choosing Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as 2021's top pick. Thirty-two players were chosen Thursday night in the league's first in-person draft since 2019. 

The New York Jets chose Zach Wilson, a quarterback from BYU, as the second pick. The San Francisco 49ers took North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance as the third. 

The 2021 draft is being held in Cleveland, Ohio. Approximately a dozen prospects attended the first round in person, with dozens more participating virtually. Thousands of fans are expected to flock to downtown Cleveland for the three-day event. 

The NFL's 2020 draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the postponement and cancellation of hundreds of games across multiple sports leagues. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who hosted the 2020 draft from his basement, has been vaccinated and is cleared to interact with players this year. Goodell brought the armchair he used to host the 2020 draft to the stage in 2021, allowing different fans to sit in the chair for each pick. 

The first round of the draft began Thursday night, with additional rounds beginning Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. 

Zach Wilson stands onstage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being drafted second by the New York Jets during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
 

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers choose Joe Tryon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Joe Tryon, an outside linebacker from the University of Washington, as the 32nd overall pick, marking the final pick of the night. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl this year with Tom Brady at the helm; their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, did not have a draft pick in the first round. 

By Victoria Albert
 

31. Baltimore Ravens choose Jayson Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens chose Jayson Oweh, a defensive end from Penn State, as the 31st overall pick. This is the team's second pick of the night, after choosing Rashod Bateman in the 27th overall pick. 

By Victoria Albert
 

30. Buffalo Bills choose Gregory Rousseau

The Buffalo Bills chose Gregory Rousseau, a defensive end from the University of Miami, as the 30th overall pick.

"I'm more than ready," Rousseau told Bills fans after the decision was announced. 

Gregory Rousseau walks onstage after being selected 30th by the Buffalo Bills during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

29. Green Bay Packers choose Eric Stokes

The Green Bay Packers chose Eric Stokes, a defensive back from the University of Georgia, as the 29th overall pick.

The decision comes after a potentially major upset for the Packers — the team's current quarterback Aaron Rogers has told members of the organization that he does not want to play another season with the team, according to CBS Sports

By Victoria Albert
 

28. New Orleans Saints choose Payton Turner

The New Orleans Saints chose Payton Turner, a defensive end from the University of Houston, as the 28th overall pick.

By Victoria Albert
 

27. Baltimore Ravens choose Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens chose Rashod Bateman, a wide receiver from the University of Minnesota, as the 27th overall pick. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Rashod Bateman as the 27th selection by the Baltimore Ravens during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

26. Cleveland Browns choose Greg Newsome II

The Cleveland Browns chose Greg Newsome II, a cornerback from Northwestern University, as the 26th overall pick. The pick drew massive applause from the Cleveland-based crowd. 

By Victoria Albert
 

25. Jacksonville Jaguars choose Travis Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Travis Etienne, a running back from Clemson, as the 25th overall pick. This is the Jaguars' second pick of the night; the team chose fellow Clemson alum Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 draft. 

By Victoria Albert
 

24. Pittsburgh Steelers choose Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers quickly chose Najee Harris, a running back from the University of Alabama, as the 24th overall pick. Harris is the first running back to be chosen in the 2021 draft. 

Harris won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back, in 2020. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Najee Harris as the 24th selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

23. Minnesota Vikings choose Christian Darrisaw

The Minnesota Vikings chose Christian Darrisaw, an offensive tackle from Virginia Tech, as the 23rd overall pick. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Christian Darrisaw as the 23rd selection by the Minnesota Vikings during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

22. Tennessee Titans choose Caleb Farley

The Tennessee Titans chose Caleb Farley, a defensive back from Virginia Tech, as the 22nd overall pick. 

Farley began his college career as a wide receiver before tearing his ACL and returning as a cornerback, CBS Sports reports. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Caleb Farley as the 22st selection by the Indianapolis Colts during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

21. Indianapolis Colts choose Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts chose Kwity Paye, a defensive end from the University of Michigan, as the 21st overall pick.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Kwity Paye as the 21st selection by the Indianapolis Colts during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

20. New York Giants choose Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants chose Kadarius Toney, a wide receiver from the University of Florida, as the 20th overall pick. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Kadarius Toney as the 20th selection by the New York Giants during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

19. Washington Football Team chooses Jamin Davis

The Washington Football Team chose Jamin Davis, a linebacker from the University of Kentucky, as the 19th overall pick. 

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards described Davis as "accountable" and "coachable," noting that "he missed one meeting during his time at Kentucky because he missed the text that the time had changed." 

2021 NFL Draft
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Jamin Davis as the 19th selection by the Washington Football Team during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

18. Miami Dolphins choose Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins chose Jaelan Phillips, a defensive end from UCLA, as the 18th overall pick. Phillips was considered a top recruit in 2017, but medically retired during the 2018 season after sustaining a concussion, CBS Sports reports. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces Jaelan Phillips as the 18th selection by the Miami Dolphins during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

17. Las Vegas Raiders choose Alex Leatherwood

The Las Vegas Raiders chose Alex Leatherwood, an offensive tackle from the University of Alabama, as the 17th overall pick. 

The Las Vegas Raiders are known for unexpected picks, and some analysts quickly expressed their surprise at the choice. 

"Las Vegas never disappoints. This feels like a reach," said CBS Sports' Josh Edwards. 

By Victoria Albert
 

16. Arizona Cardinals choose Zaven Collins

The Arizona Cardinals chose Zaven Collins, a linebacker from the University of Tulsa, as the 16th overall pick. 

By Victoria Albert
 

15. New England Patriots choose Mac Jones

The New England Patriots chose Mac Jones, a quarterback from Alabama, as the 15th overall pick. While many wondered if the team would trade up to secure a quarterback, the Patriots were able to select Jones without making a last-minute trade. 

"I'm just so blessed to be part of a great organization," Jones said after the decision was announced.  

Mac Jones poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 15th by the New England Patriots during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

14. New York Jets choose Alijah Vera-Tucker

The New York Jets chose Alijah Vera-Tucker, an offensive lineman from USC, as the 14th overall pick. This is the Jets' second pick of the night, after selecting quarterback Zach Wilson as the second overall pick. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Alijah Vera-Tucker as the 14th pick by the New York Jets during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

Minnesota Vikings trade 14th pick to New York Jets

The Minnesota Vikings have traded their 14th overall pick to the New York Jets, CBS Sports reports. 

By Victoria Albert
 

13. Los Angeles Chargers choose Rashawn Slater

The Los Angeles Chargers chose Rashawn Slater, an offensive tackle from Northwestern University, as the 13th overall pick. 

"To finally see my dream realized, I can't believe it," Slater said.  

Rashawn Slater walks onstage after being selected 13th by the Los Angeles Chargers during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

12. Dallas Cowboys choose Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys chose Micah Parsons, a linebacker from Penn State, as the 12th overall pick.   

"This moment is so big..." Parsons said after the announcement. "This is so unreal. It's crazy."

Micah Parsons poses onstage after being selected 12th by the Dallas Cowboys during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

11. Chicago Bears choose Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears chose Justin Fields, a quarterback from Ohio State, as the 11th overall pick. 

By Victoria Albert
 

New York Giants trade eleventh pick to Chicago Bears

The New York Giants have traded their No. 11 pick to the Chicago Bears, CBS Sports reported. 

By Victoria Albert
 

10. Philadelphia Eagles choose DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles chose Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver from the University of Alabama, as the tenth overall pick. The decision comes after the Eagles made a last-minute trade to get the No. 10 pick from the Dallas Cowboys. 

In addition to the Heisman, Smith has won the Maxwell Award, the Biletnikoff Award and the Walter Camp Award, according to CBS Sports.

After the decision was announced, Smith told Eagles fans that "Every day, you're gonna get the best out of me." 

DeVonta Smith poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 10th by the Philadelphia Eagles during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

Dallas Cowboys trade tenth pick to Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have traded their tenth overall draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports reports. Dallas will receive the twelfth pick and the eighty-fourth pick. 

By Victoria Albert
 

9. Denver Broncos choose Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos chose Patrick Surtain II, a cornerback from the University of Alabama, as the ninth overall pick. Like Jaycee Horn, Surtain's father also played in the NFL, spending 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Surtain II greets NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected ninth by the Denver Broncos during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

8. Carolina Panthers choose Jaycee Horn

The Carolina Panthers chose Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from the University of South Carolina, as the eighth overall pick. Horn's father, wide receiver Joe Horn, was also an NFL player. 

Horn is the first defender to be chosen in the 2021 draft. 

By Victoria Albert
 

7. Detroit Lions choose Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions chose Penei Sewell, an offensive linebacker from the University of Oregon, as the seventh overall pick. Throughout his time at Oregon, Sewell only allowed one sack. 

By Victoria Albert
 

6. Miami Dolphins choose Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins chose Jaylen Waddle, a wide receiver from the University of Alabama, as the sixth overall pick.

"It was a dream come true," Waddle said of the decision.  

Jaylen Waddle walks onstage after being selected with the sixth pick by the Miami Dolphins during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

5. Cincinatti Bengals choose Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinatti Bengals chose Ja'Marr Chase, a wide receiver from Louisiana State University, as the fifth overall pick. Chase will join fellow LSU alum Joe Burrow, who was chosen by the Bengals as the top pick in the draft last year. 

Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's best wide receiver, in 2019, according to CBS Sports.

Ja'Marr Chase walks onstage after being selected fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

4. Atlanta Falcons choose Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons chose Kyle Pitts, a tight end from the University of Florida, as the fourth overall pick. Pitts is a winner of the John Mackey Award winner, given to college football's best tight end, according to CBS Sports.

"I've been waiting for that call my whole life," Pitts said of the decision. 

Kyle Pitts walks onstage after being selected fourth by the Atlanta Falcons during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

3. San Francisco 49ers choose Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers chose Trey Lance, a quarterback from North Dakota State, as the third overall pick. Because Lawrence and Wilson's picks were largely expected, the 49ers' decision was the first major question of the night. 

Lance said after the announcement that he felt "very blessed" by his selection.

Trey Lance speaks onstage after being selected third by the San Francisco 49ers during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

2. New York Jets choose Zach Wilson

The New York Jets chose Zach Wilson, a quarterback from BYU, as the second overall pick. Since Trevor Lawrence did not attend the event in person, Wilson was the first draft pick to appear on stage and hug commissioner Roger Goodell. 

"This is exactly what I was hoping for," Wilson said after the announcement. "I can't wait to get to work."

Zach Wilson stands onstage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being drafted second by the New York Jets during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

1. Jacksonville Jaguars choose Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback from Clemson, as the top overall pick. Lawrence opted not to attend the draft in-person, instead celebrating at home with family. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Jacksonville Jaguars selection of Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Getty Images
By Victoria Albert
 

Thousands of fans expected to attend NFL draft celebrations amid increase in vaccinations

Thousands of fans are expected to visit downtown Cleveland to witness the draft. An NFL official told CBS News that masks will be mandatory during the event, which will be held outdoors. 

The NFL and the city of Cleveland are limiting access to 50,000 fans per day, with the hope that more than 100,000 will attend and boost the local economy, CBS News' Mola Lenghi reported.

By Victoria Albert
 

NFL commissioner cleared to interact with players

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who hosted the 2020 draft from his basement, has been vaccinated and is cleared to interact with the players who are attending the event in person, CBS News' Mola Lenghi reported. CBS Sports reported that approximately a dozen prospects will be attending the draft in-person, while the rest will participate virtually.

NFL draft returns as vaccinations grow 03:45
By Victoria Albert
