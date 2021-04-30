Quarterbacks dominate the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

Quarterbacks dominate the first round of the 2021 NFL draftget the free app
This year's NFL draft kicked off Thursday night with the Jacksonville Jaguars choosing Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as 2021's top pick. Thirty-two players were chosen Thursday night in the league's first in-person draft since 2019.
The New York Jets chose Zach Wilson, a quarterback from BYU, as the second pick. The San Francisco 49ers took North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance as the third.
The 2021 draft is being held in Cleveland, Ohio. Approximately a dozen prospects attended the first round in person, with dozens more participating virtually. Thousands of fans are expected to flock to downtown Cleveland for the three-day event.
The NFL's 2020 draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the postponement and cancellation of hundreds of games across multiple sports leagues.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who hosted the 2020 draft from his basement, has been vaccinated and is cleared to interact with players this year. Goodell brought the armchair he used to host the 2020 draft to the stage in 2021, allowing different fans to sit in the chair for each pick.
The first round of the draft began Thursday night, with additional rounds beginning Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers choose Joe Tryon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Joe Tryon, an outside linebacker from the University of Washington, as the 32nd overall pick, marking the final pick of the night. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl this year with Tom Brady at the helm; their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, did not have a draft pick in the first round.
31. Baltimore Ravens choose Jayson Oweh
The Baltimore Ravens chose Jayson Oweh, a defensive end from Penn State, as the 31st overall pick. This is the team's second pick of the night, after choosing Rashod Bateman in the 27th overall pick.
30. Buffalo Bills choose Gregory Rousseau
The Buffalo Bills chose Gregory Rousseau, a defensive end from the University of Miami, as the 30th overall pick.
"I'm more than ready," Rousseau told Bills fans after the decision was announced.
29. Green Bay Packers choose Eric Stokes
The Green Bay Packers chose Eric Stokes, a defensive back from the University of Georgia, as the 29th overall pick.
The decision comes after a potentially major upset for the Packers — the team's current quarterback Aaron Rogers has told members of the organization that he does not want to play another season with the team, according to CBS Sports.
28. New Orleans Saints choose Payton Turner
The New Orleans Saints chose Payton Turner, a defensive end from the University of Houston, as the 28th overall pick.
27. Baltimore Ravens choose Rashod Bateman
The Baltimore Ravens chose Rashod Bateman, a wide receiver from the University of Minnesota, as the 27th overall pick.
26. Cleveland Browns choose Greg Newsome II
The Cleveland Browns chose Greg Newsome II, a cornerback from Northwestern University, as the 26th overall pick. The pick drew massive applause from the Cleveland-based crowd.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars choose Travis Etienne
The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Travis Etienne, a running back from Clemson, as the 25th overall pick. This is the Jaguars' second pick of the night; the team chose fellow Clemson alum Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 draft.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers choose Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers quickly chose Najee Harris, a running back from the University of Alabama, as the 24th overall pick. Harris is the first running back to be chosen in the 2021 draft.
Harris won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's best running back, in 2020.
23. Minnesota Vikings choose Christian Darrisaw
The Minnesota Vikings chose Christian Darrisaw, an offensive tackle from Virginia Tech, as the 23rd overall pick.
22. Tennessee Titans choose Caleb Farley
The Tennessee Titans chose Caleb Farley, a defensive back from Virginia Tech, as the 22nd overall pick.
Farley began his college career as a wide receiver before tearing his ACL and returning as a cornerback, CBS Sports reports.
21. Indianapolis Colts choose Kwity Paye
The Indianapolis Colts chose Kwity Paye, a defensive end from the University of Michigan, as the 21st overall pick.
20. New York Giants choose Kadarius Toney
The New York Giants chose Kadarius Toney, a wide receiver from the University of Florida, as the 20th overall pick.
19. Washington Football Team chooses Jamin Davis
The Washington Football Team chose Jamin Davis, a linebacker from the University of Kentucky, as the 19th overall pick.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards described Davis as "accountable" and "coachable," noting that "he missed one meeting during his time at Kentucky because he missed the text that the time had changed."
18. Miami Dolphins choose Jaelan Phillips
The Miami Dolphins chose Jaelan Phillips, a defensive end from UCLA, as the 18th overall pick. Phillips was considered a top recruit in 2017, but medically retired during the 2018 season after sustaining a concussion, CBS Sports reports.
17. Las Vegas Raiders choose Alex Leatherwood
The Las Vegas Raiders chose Alex Leatherwood, an offensive tackle from the University of Alabama, as the 17th overall pick.
The Las Vegas Raiders are known for unexpected picks, and some analysts quickly expressed their surprise at the choice.
"Las Vegas never disappoints. This feels like a reach," said CBS Sports' Josh Edwards.
16. Arizona Cardinals choose Zaven Collins
The Arizona Cardinals chose Zaven Collins, a linebacker from the University of Tulsa, as the 16th overall pick.
15. New England Patriots choose Mac Jones
The New England Patriots chose Mac Jones, a quarterback from Alabama, as the 15th overall pick. While many wondered if the team would trade up to secure a quarterback, the Patriots were able to select Jones without making a last-minute trade.
"I'm just so blessed to be part of a great organization," Jones said after the decision was announced.
14. New York Jets choose Alijah Vera-Tucker
The New York Jets chose Alijah Vera-Tucker, an offensive lineman from USC, as the 14th overall pick. This is the Jets' second pick of the night, after selecting quarterback Zach Wilson as the second overall pick.
Minnesota Vikings trade 14th pick to New York Jets
The Minnesota Vikings have traded their 14th overall pick to the New York Jets, CBS Sports reports.
13. Los Angeles Chargers choose Rashawn Slater
The Los Angeles Chargers chose Rashawn Slater, an offensive tackle from Northwestern University, as the 13th overall pick.
"To finally see my dream realized, I can't believe it," Slater said.
12. Dallas Cowboys choose Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys chose Micah Parsons, a linebacker from Penn State, as the 12th overall pick.
"This moment is so big..." Parsons said after the announcement. "This is so unreal. It's crazy."
11. Chicago Bears choose Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears chose Justin Fields, a quarterback from Ohio State, as the 11th overall pick.
New York Giants trade eleventh pick to Chicago Bears
The New York Giants have traded their No. 11 pick to the Chicago Bears, CBS Sports reported.
10. Philadelphia Eagles choose DeVonta Smith
The Philadelphia Eagles chose Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver from the University of Alabama, as the tenth overall pick. The decision comes after the Eagles made a last-minute trade to get the No. 10 pick from the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to the Heisman, Smith has won the Maxwell Award, the Biletnikoff Award and the Walter Camp Award, according to CBS Sports.
After the decision was announced, Smith told Eagles fans that "Every day, you're gonna get the best out of me."
Dallas Cowboys trade tenth pick to Philadelphia Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have traded their tenth overall draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports reports. Dallas will receive the twelfth pick and the eighty-fourth pick.
9. Denver Broncos choose Patrick Surtain II
The Denver Broncos chose Patrick Surtain II, a cornerback from the University of Alabama, as the ninth overall pick. Like Jaycee Horn, Surtain's father also played in the NFL, spending 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.
8. Carolina Panthers choose Jaycee Horn
The Carolina Panthers chose Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from the University of South Carolina, as the eighth overall pick. Horn's father, wide receiver Joe Horn, was also an NFL player.
Horn is the first defender to be chosen in the 2021 draft.
7. Detroit Lions choose Penei Sewell
The Detroit Lions chose Penei Sewell, an offensive linebacker from the University of Oregon, as the seventh overall pick. Throughout his time at Oregon, Sewell only allowed one sack.
6. Miami Dolphins choose Jaylen Waddle
The Miami Dolphins chose Jaylen Waddle, a wide receiver from the University of Alabama, as the sixth overall pick.
"It was a dream come true," Waddle said of the decision.
5. Cincinatti Bengals choose Ja'Marr Chase
The Cincinatti Bengals chose Ja'Marr Chase, a wide receiver from Louisiana State University, as the fifth overall pick. Chase will join fellow LSU alum Joe Burrow, who was chosen by the Bengals as the top pick in the draft last year.
Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football's best wide receiver, in 2019, according to CBS Sports.
4. Atlanta Falcons choose Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta Falcons chose Kyle Pitts, a tight end from the University of Florida, as the fourth overall pick. Pitts is a winner of the John Mackey Award winner, given to college football's best tight end, according to CBS Sports.
"I've been waiting for that call my whole life," Pitts said of the decision.
3. San Francisco 49ers choose Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers chose Trey Lance, a quarterback from North Dakota State, as the third overall pick. Because Lawrence and Wilson's picks were largely expected, the 49ers' decision was the first major question of the night.
Lance said after the announcement that he felt "very blessed" by his selection.
2. New York Jets choose Zach Wilson
The New York Jets chose Zach Wilson, a quarterback from BYU, as the second overall pick. Since Trevor Lawrence did not attend the event in person, Wilson was the first draft pick to appear on stage and hug commissioner Roger Goodell.
"This is exactly what I was hoping for," Wilson said after the announcement. "I can't wait to get to work."
1. Jacksonville Jaguars choose Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback from Clemson, as the top overall pick. Lawrence opted not to attend the draft in-person, instead celebrating at home with family.
Thousands of fans expected to attend NFL draft celebrations amid increase in vaccinations
Thousands of fans are expected to visit downtown Cleveland to witness the draft. An NFL official told CBS News that masks will be mandatory during the event, which will be held outdoors.
The NFL and the city of Cleveland are limiting access to 50,000 fans per day, with the hope that more than 100,000 will attend and boost the local economy, CBS News' Mola Lenghi reported.
NFL commissioner cleared to interact with players
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who hosted the 2020 draft from his basement, has been vaccinated and is cleared to interact with the players who are attending the event in person, CBS News' Mola Lenghi reported. CBS Sports reported that approximately a dozen prospects will be attending the draft in-person, while the rest will participate virtually.