Watch Live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on Omicron variant
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is giving an update Sunday after a spike in COVID-19 cases amid concerns over the Omicron variant. According to the governor's office, there were 21,908 COVID-19 cases reported the day before throughout the state, a record.
In a statement on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul tried to reassure New Yorkers that "this is not like the beginning of the pandemic."
"We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal," Hochul said in a statement. "Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don't take a chance. We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available. Let's all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safely this year."
There were a rash of cancellations in New York City over the weekend, including Broadway shows and Radio City Music Hall's Rockettes' "Christmas Spectacular." "Saturday Night Live" went on without a studio audience and most of the cast.
De Blasio insisted on New York City's public radio station, WNYC, on Friday that schools would not be closing.
"No, no, no," the mayor said in response to a question as to whether the city should order businesses and schools to close. "What did I learn? Don't do that. That's what I learned."
But the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, called for schools to go remote.
"NYC schools should go remote starting Mon (should've been last week). A no-brainer as we near recess," Williams tweeted.
How to watch New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's press conference
What: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a press conference
Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: City Hall, New York City
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.