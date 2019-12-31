New Year's celebrations around the world
The world is bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement and President Donald Trump.
Below is a look at how the world is ushering in 2020, starting with the first to enter new decade in New Zealand and Australia:
NYC to be "safest place on Earth"
The New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square will be one of the most well-policed, well-protected celebrations on the planet, authorities said, as an estimated 1.5 million people prepare to end the 2010s there.
"We call it our Super Bowl," NYPD Counterterrorism Chief Martine Materasso told CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi. "This is it; this is the big show; this is what we wait for all year long."
Ever since last year's ball drop, the police department has been preparing for this year's decade-ending celebration. Describing the security, Materasso called it "multilayered."
"You will go through numerous steps of screening, from magnetometers to explosive vapor canines," she said, adding revelers would also see heavy weapons teams.
The chief said nearly the entire department — thousands of officers, both in uniform and in plainclothes — would secure Times Square with forces on the ground and in the sky, with the help of drones and helicopters.
Sydney fireworks go on despite bush fires
Sydney, Australia rang in the new year with its world renowned fireworks, but as the country also faces an unprecedented wildfire crisis, many had questioned whether the fireworks should have happened at all. The city had to get an exemption from the total fire ban to hold the fireworks show.
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he supports the decision to go ahead with the fireworks, saying the event shows his country's resilience, reports CBS News correspondent Ian Lee.
Other supporters cited the money it generates for the economy, but thousands disagree. Amid the country's worst wildfire seasons ever, more than 275,000 people signed a petition to cancel the show, saying cities like Sydney that are already choking in smog from fires didn't need any more smoke in its air.
The petition also asked that the millions being spent on the fireworks should have gone toward the army of firefighters battling the flames that have destroyed 1,000 homes and to protect some of the country's devastated wildlife, like some koalas who may have already lost up to 30% of their habitat.