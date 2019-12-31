Wildfires trap 4,000 people at Australian town's waterfront

Wildfires burning across Australia's two most-populous states have trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday. The blazes are feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities.

In the southeastern town of Mallacoota, around 4,000 residents fled toward the waterside as winds pushed an emergency-level wildfire towards their homes. The town was shrouded in darkness from the smoke before turning an unnerving shade of bright red.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said there were plans to evacuate the trapped people by sea. There were grave fears for four people who remained missing. "We can't confirm their whereabouts," Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

Andrews has requested assistance from 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada.

Victoria Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed "significant" property losses across the region.

Fire conditions worsened in Victoria and New South Wales states after oppressive heat Monday mixed with strong winds and lightning strikes. A firefighter died Monday when extreme winds flipped his truck. Samuel McPaul, 28, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales to have died in the past two weeks. He was an expectant father.

A New South Wales Police officer prepares to flee his roadblock on the Princes Highway near the town of Sussex Inlet on December 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Australia's wildfires have razed more than 1,000 homes in the past few months, with the most-populous state of New South Wales bearing the brunt.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said a "significant" number of properties in the region had been destroyed and three people unaccounted for were considered potential fatalities.

"We are expecting more difficult news out of New South Wales and Victoria today as the assessments are undertaken of the terrible fires from yesterday and last night," Prime Minster Scott Morrison said in a statement.

Two bushfires approach a home located on the outskirts of the town of Bargo on December 21, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. David Gray/Getty Images

Some communities have canceled New Year's fireworks celebrations, but Sydney's popular display over its iconic harborfront will go ahead. The city was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban that's in place there and elsewhere to prevent sparking new wildfires.

Sydney is expected to hit 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, while the city's western suburbs could reach 109 degrees Fahrenheit.