Navy medic shoots 2 people, then is shot and killed on base in Maryland

Navy medic shoots 2 people, then is shot and killed on base in Marylandget the free app
A U.S. Navy medic shot and critically injured two people at a business park in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. The suspected gunman, 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, was later shot and killed at the U.S. Army base Fort Detrick.
The shooter went into a business at Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to run to safety, Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters Tuesday. After that shooting, he said, the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was killed by military personnel.
"The public is no longer at risk," Lando said. "There's no further cause for alarm in the Frederick community."
Police received a call for an active shooter Tuesday morning at the business park. When officers arrived, they found two adult males had been shot and were in critical condition. The victims were air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The FBI, ATF Baltimore and Maryland State Police are assisting the investigation.
Police identify suspect
Police on Tuesday identified the suspected gunman as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet.
Authorities said they are not aware of any warning signs that the suspect could have been violent. Both the base and local law enforcement followed all procedures in coordination and stated the gunman was not on the run in the base for longer than four minutes.
"It's important to realize we were as prepared as we could be, " Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters. "All we can do is assess our ability to respond, our training and equipment, in order to protect the community."
Mayor says the community is safe
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor sent his condolences to the families of the two people injured in the shooting.
"I just want to say I want to send my wishes to the families of the victims," O'Connor told reporters. "As the chief said, the collaboration and cooperation from all of those involved, I want to compliment the representative from those agencies to assure the community is safe. It demonstrated itself today. I just want to say thank you to those here."
The two victims, both adult males, remain in the hospital in critical condition. Police are scheduled to give updates around 2:30 p.m.
Fort Detrick knew suspect "was out there"
Fort Detrick spokeswoman Lanessa Hill said the alleged gunman drove through a gate at an entrance to the base before base personnel confronted him on a road.
"It wasn't that long before he came through the gate. Not even a quarter of a mile," Hill told the Associated Press. She said Frederick police had given them advance notice, "so we knew that he was out there."
Police chief: "It's happening too frequently"
At a Tuesday morning press conference, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando called the shooting "terrible" and "tragic."
"It's happening too frequently. Every time we turn on the TV we're seeing something like this happen, and now it's happening in our backyard," Lando said. "No one wants to see this type of thing."
Army says suspect was "neutralized within minutes"
The Army said the suspect breached the Nalin Pond gate at Fort Detrick and was "neutralized" within minutes.
"The gunman was neutralized within minutes, and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated," the Army said in a statement. "The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene."
"Our number one priority is the safety of our people," said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Colonel Dexter Nunnally. "Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly."