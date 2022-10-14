Watch CBS News

U.K. leader Liz Truss sacks finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng after tax cut plans spark economic turmoil

By Haley Ott

/ CBS News

Britain's Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng at the annual Conservative Party conference, in Birmingham, England, on Oct. 2, 2022. HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

London — Britain's beleaguered new Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday just weeks after the pair took office and unveiled an economic plan based on tax cuts that sent the pound's value plummeting, interest rates soaring, and financial markets convulsing. Kwarteng is now the second shortest serving British Chancellor of the Exchequer in modern history. 

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor," Kwarteng said Friday in a letter addressed to Truss, which he posted to his Twitter account. "I have accepted."

The reaction to the news in the financial markets was muted, BBC News said, as the issues that caused the chaos over the past weeks — the economic policy itself — appeared to be playing more on investors' minds than Kwarteng himself. 

Economists around the world have questioned the British government's decision to slash tax rates for virtually everyone in hopes of fueling economic growth. The government's failure to explain how it will compensate for the massive reduction in national tax income saw the International Monetary Fund take the unusual step of publicly urging the U.K. to reverse course, as economist Larry Summers derided the move as "utterly irresponsible."

Truss was expected to make a statement later Friday, and there were reports that she was set to announce a reversal of many of the economic policies. Already her government has backtracked on the most contentious tax cut, which would have eliminated a 45% income tax bracket for those on the highest salaries.

