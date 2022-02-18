Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wrightget the free app
Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December, but she was only sentenced for the more serious charge.
Potter, 49, may only have to serve two-thirds of her sentence — a year and four months — in prison if she behaves. The remaining time would be served on supervised release. Potter was credited for already serving 58 days.
"To those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," Judge Regina Chu said after handing down the sentence, adding that Wright's life "mattered."
"Officer Potter made a mistake that ended tragically," Chu said. "She never intended to hurt anyone. Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines."
According to prosecutors, Potter faced a presumptive sentence of just over seven years under state guidelines. Her attorneys asked for a lesser sentence or just probation.
After Friday's emotional hearing, Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said of her son, "Today, the justice system murdered him all over again."
His father, Arbuey Wright, said he felt "cheated."
"I walk out of this courthouse feeling like people are laughing at us because this lady got a slap on the wrist and we still every night sitting around crying, waiting on my son to come home," he told reporters. "I'm upset."
In a statement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he accepted the judge's decision and urged people to do the same.
"I don't ask you to agree with her decision, which takes nothing away from the truth of the jury's verdict," Ellison said. "I know it is hurtful to loved ones of Daunte Wright. I ask that we remember the beauty of Daunte Wright, to keep his memory in our hearts, and to know that no number of years in prison could ever capture the wonder of this young man's life."
During the hearing, Wright's family had asked Chu for the maximum punishment allowed.
"I'll never be able to forgive you for what you've stolen from us," Katie Wright said to Potter.
Katie Wright said she wanted to see more from Potter during the trial.
"My heart wanted to see remorse, sadness in her eyes," she said. "I wanted to see her mouth the words 'I'm sorry,' but she sat there with such entitlement and privilege. She never once looked at us."
Later in the hearing, Potter apologized, saying she didn't believe she "had a right" to look at the family. "Katie, I understand a mother's love, and I am sorry I broke your heart," Potter said. "My heart is broken for all of you."
Defense attorney Paul Engh said Potter's "one five-second mistake" should be balanced against what he called a "virtuous life."
Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was pulled over in Brooklyn Center in April for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his vehicle's rearview mirror. When Potter, who is White, and another officer tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, Wright got back into the driver's seat.
Before Wright drove away, Potter said she thought she grabbed her Taser, but she pulled her gun instead and shot Wright in the chest. While being questioned by the prosecution during her trial, Potter broke down sobbing on the witness stand, telling the court, "I'm sorry it happened."
Friday's hearing comes a day after the funeral for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot to death in Minneapolis by a police officer executing a no-knock warrant at an apartment. The shooting is under investigation.