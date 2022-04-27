Watch Live: Johnny Depp's attorneys call witnesses in suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to five more years

Alarmed deputies surround Florida school shooter to protect him in court

UVA lacrosse players had "rocky relationship" before killing

Florida is the least affordable place to live in the U.S.

Ukraine says Russia resorting to "blackmail," nuclear threats as war rages

Watch Live: Johnny Depp's lawyers call witnesses in suit against Amber Heard

American Trevor Reed freed in prisoner swap with Russia

Watch Live: Johnny Depp's lawyers call witnesses in suit against Amber Heard

Watch Live: Johnny Depp's lawyers call witnesses in suit against Amber Heard

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On