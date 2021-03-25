Live Updates: Biden holds first press conference as president

Live Updates: Biden holds first press conference as presidentget the free app
Washington — President Biden is holding the first press conference of his presidency on Thursday afternoon, facing reporters as his administration grapples with an influx of migrants at the border, renewed North Korean aggression and the implementation of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
While Mr. Biden has periodically taken questions from reporters, he has not held a formal press conference since taking office in January. Thursday's press conference begins at 1:15 p.m. in the East Room of the White House.
The president is likely to face questions on a number of topics, including the situation at the border, where thousands of unaccompanied migrant children have overwhelmed capacity at border stations and shelters. On Wednesday, Mr. Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the efforts to stem migration at the southern border. The Biden administration also allowed television cameras to see the facilities at the border for the first time.
How to watch Biden's first press conference
What: President Biden's first press conference as president
Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Location: East Room of the White House, Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
The press conference also comes after North Korea fired what administration officials believe were two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, the North's first such launch since Mr. Biden took office and a direct challenge to the U.S. and its allies in the region.
Mr. Biden is likely to highlight the success of his administration's vaccine efforts and the rollout of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The administration reached Mr. Biden's goal of 100 shots administered within 100 days last week, well ahead of schedule, and the president said 100 million stimulus checks have been distributed to Americans under the rescue plan as of Wednesday.
The White House is also considering executive action on gun control in the wake of two deadly mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado. Earlier this week, Mr. Biden called on the Senate to move forward with two gun control bills already passed by the House.
How to watch Biden's first press conference
What: President Biden holds his first press conference as president
Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.