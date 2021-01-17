Live Updates: D.C. locks down as inauguration events kick off

Live Updates: D.C. locks down as inauguration events kick offget the free app
Vehicles checked. Roads blocked. The National Mall shut down.
The nation's capital is locking down the weekend before President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration, with the Pentagon authorizing 25,000 troops deployed to Washington, D.C.
The unprecedented ramp-up in security happened as the handover of power continued, with inauguration events kicking off virtually on Saturday. And Mr. Biden's incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, issued a memo detailing Mr. Biden's priorities in the first 10 days of his administration, including several executive actions.
"President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward," Klain said in the memo.
Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday also introduced members of their science team, with Mr. Biden insisting, "science will always be at the forefront of my administration."
More charges were announced against Capitol rioters on Saturday. A Texas realtor said she should be pardoned because she was following the advice of President Trump. Prosecutors said Jenna Ryan took a private plane to Washington, D.C., livestreamed the assault and then tweeted afterward "we just stormed the Capital (sic). It was one of the best days of my life."
"I just want people to know I'm a normal person, that I listen to my president who told me to go to the Capitol. That I was displaying my patriotism while I was there and I was just protesting and I wasn't trying to do anything violent and I didn't realize there was actually violence," Ryan told CBS Dallas/Fort Worth.
Far-right personality "Baked Alaska" arrested in riot probe
Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter before the public release of a criminal complaint and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Gionet faces charges of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller said in an affidavit filed in the case that Gionet streamed live for about 27 minutes from inside the Capitol and could be heard encouraging other protesters not to leave, cursing and saying "I'm staying," "1776 baby," and "I won't leave guys, don't worry."
Trump mulling sendoff while refusing to attend Biden inauguration
With just four days left in his presidency, President Trump is considering a final military sendoff on the morning of Biden's inauguration. Meanwhile, the Senate is preparing for his impeachment trial. Nikole Killion has more.
Washington, D.C., fortifies security ahead of Biden inauguration
The nation's capital is on lockdown as it prepares for the upcoming Biden inauguration. Kris Van Cleave reports on the unprecedented enhancement of security for an inauguration.