Live Updates: Extraordinary security measures in place nationwide ahead of Biden's inauguration

Live Updates: Extraordinary security measures in place nationwide ahead of Biden's inaugurationget the free app
Extraordinary security measures are being taken in Washington, D.C., and across the country ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
With the potential threat of more violence this weekend, businesses in D.C. are boarding up, the National Mall is shut down and the Pentagon has authorized 25,000 troops for the inauguration.
A stepped up security presence is also assembling at state capitols nationwide. The FBI has warned of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a new intelligence briefing that domestic extremists pose the highest threat to Biden's inauguration, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Some extremists are motivated by the belief that Mr. Biden would be an illegitimate president, according to the bulletin.
It also mentions foreign adversaries amplifying disinformation in the run up to the January 20 inauguration and after the Capitol riots.
The bulletin warns of violence against federal buildings, and according to one official, it says there are "continued opportunities for violence targeting public officials, government buildings, and federal and local law enforcement."
The Homeland Security bulletin was issued on Thursday, the same day that FBI Director Chris Wray said the agency is tracking an "extensive amount of concerning online chatter."
Mr. Biden said Friday he felt safe about the inauguration.
Contributing: Andres Triay
Roads around Minnesota State Capitol closed off
Officials this weekend are concerned about armed protesters at the Minnesota State Capitol. Security measures are already being put in place, and roads around the Capitol in St. Paul are now closed off, CBS Minnesota reports.
Federal buildings like courthouses, and even elected leaders' homes, are also being protected.
The Department of Public Safety said Minnesota State Patrol troopers will be visible and available to respond this weekend, as will National Guard soldiers, after they were activated Wednesday.
"You are safe. You are in good hands. And the planning leading up to the events over the next many days has been extensive. All hands are on deck," St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said.
Both the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have made it clear to Minnesota officials there's no immediate credible threat in the state. The State Patrol, however, urges a "see something, say something" mentality.
"I have the highest level of confidence in our police chief and in our law enforcement leaders who are working together that we will meet the challenges of this moment," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said.
Armed capitol rallies "will continue" as planned, Boogaloo group member says
A group that has been planning since November to have armed rallies in Washington, D.C., as well as state capitols, intends to carry out its events Sunday, despite an unprecedented effort to secure the Capitol.
The FBI warned law enforcement this week about a group calling for its supporters to come to Washington, D.C., and state capitols armed at their "personal discretion."
That particular call for armed protesters dates back to a November 24 posting on a website called Tree of Liberty, an online forum for members of the extremist anti-government Boogaloo movement. The online flyer posted that day noted that the "Armed march on Capitol Hill and all state capitols" was planned for January 17 and was intended to be peaceful, but encouraged participants to "come armed at your personal discretion." In a follow-up posted four days after rioters breached the Capitol — including some who prosecutors now say were intent on harming the Vice-President and other elected officials — the group wrote that its protest was in "pending status given the events that have taken place."
But in an email to CBS News Friday, an administrator for the website wrote that the group now intends to carry on as planned. CBS News had reached out to an email address listed on the Tree of Liberty website as being the group's press contact.
"The 1/17 events will continue, and safeguards are in place to assure that nothing violent happens concerning the Boogaloo Boys. I cannot speak on behalf of the Proud Boys or MAGA people, and we made it clear that we'd rather not see them there," the press contact, who did not identify themselves, said.
House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi's office halted
A federal judge in Washington has halted a plan to release and put on house arrest the Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during last week's riot at the Capitol. Richard Barnett will instead be brought to D.C. immediately for proceedings in his case, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered Friday night.
Howell's ruling came hours after U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Arkansas set a $5,000 bond for Barnett and ordered that a GPS monitor track his location. Wiedemann also prohibited Barnett from using the internet or having contact with anyone else who participated in the violence.
"If (Barnett) will travel across the country and engage in this level of criminal behavior because he believes that he is right and it is the Electoral College that is wrong, what would deter him?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Harris said.
Barnett is charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area with a lethal weapon — a stun gun. He is also charged with disorderly conduct and theft of public property.
He surrendered voluntarily to FBI agents at the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Bentonville, Arkansas, on January 8 and has remained in the Washington County jail since then. He faces up to 11 1/2 months in prison if convicted.
New details emerge about mob coming close to Pence
New details are coming to light about how close a violent mob got to Vice President Mike Pence during the deadly siege on the Capitol last Wednesday, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.
When rioters stormed the Capitol, Pence waited about 14 minutes in the Senate chamber after the initial security breach, giving the angry intruders time to get closer to his location, The Washington Post reported Friday.
Some called him a traitor and chanted for him to be hanged.
The rioters were less than 100 feet from where the vice president and his family were hiding before the Secret Service evacuated them to safety.
Facebook blocks creation of new events near White House and Capitol building
Facebook announced on Friday that it is no longer allowing people to create new events near the White House, U.S. Capitol or any state capitol buildings until after Inauguration Day.
Facebook will also review all inauguration-related events and remove ones that violate site policies, and block events created in the U.S. by accounts and pages based outside of the U.S.
"We're monitoring for signals of violence or other threats both in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 states," Facebook said in a statement. "... as we did in the weeks after the presidential election, we are promoting accurate information about the election and the violence at the Capitol instead of content that our systems predict may be less accurate, delegitimizes the election or portrays the rioters as victims."
Read more here.