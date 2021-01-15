Live Updates: FBI tracking "extensive amount of concerning online chatter" before inauguration, says director

Live Updates: FBI tracking "extensive amount of concerning online chatter" before inauguration, says directorget the free app
FBI Director Chris Wray said Thursday the agency is tracking an "extensive amount of concerning online chatter." That includes calls for armed protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration.
He said possible rallies and protests in state capitols nationwide could draw individuals who are armed near officials and government buildings.
"We're looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week," said Wray, in his first public remarks since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI has now identified more than 200 suspects since the attack on January 6, according to Wray. He warned: "If you're out there, an FBI agent is coming to find you."
Details about suspects are increasingly coming to light.
Some of them have been identified as current or former police or military.
One is a retired Air Force officer, who was arrested in Texas last weekend after allegedly being seen in a viral photo holding plastic zip-tie handcuffs in the Senate chamber. A prosecutor said Thursday he was carrying them because he intended "to take hostages."
"He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer said of retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock Jr.
A law enforcement official told CBS News that a police officer in Washington D.C. saw rioters use military-style hand signals to communicate inside the Capitol building during the assault. The identification of people using military, small unit tactics is among the "highest priorities" for a Sedition Task Force run by the D.C. U.S. Attorney's office, CBS News' Catherine Herridge reported.
Federal authorities have charged over 40 people in connection with the riot.
Contributing: The Associated Press
D.C. mayor to hold briefing on inauguration preparations
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and federal partners are holding a public safety briefing Friday at noon to discuss inauguration preparations.
Watch it live on CBSN:
Capitol rioters included highly trained ex-military and cops
As President Trump's supporters massed outside the Capitol last week and sang the national anthem, a line of men wearing olive-drab helmets and body armor trudged purposefully up the marble stairs in a single-file line, each man holding the jacket collar of the one ahead.
The formation, known as "Ranger File," is standard operating procedure for a combat team that is "stacking up" to breach a building - instantly recognizable to any U.S. soldier or Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was a chilling sign that many at the vanguard of the mob that stormed the seat of American democracy either had military training or were trained by those who did.
An Associated Press review of public records, social media posts and videos shows at least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near the Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation but not yet named. In many cases, those who stormed the Capitol appeared to employ tactics, body armor and technology such as two-way radio headsets that were similar to those of the very police they were confronting.
Experts in homegrown extremism have warned for years about efforts by far-right militants and white-supremacist groups to radicalize and recruit people with military and law enforcement training, and they say the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five people dead saw some of their worst fears realized.
"ISIS and al-Qaida would drool over having someone with the training and experience of a U.S. military officer," said Michael German, a former FBI agent and fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. "These people have training and capabilities that far exceed what any foreign terrorist group can do. Foreign terrorist groups don't have any members who have badges."
Biden will take over @POTUS Twitter account
Twitter announced Thursday night that President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over the @POTUS Twitter account. But Mr. Biden will not automatically inherit the followers, Twitter and Biden's digital director Rob Flaherty said.
The first step will be transferring the current accounts to the National Archives. The Trump administration's @POTUS account will be archived as @POTUS45 just as Obama's was archived as @POTUS44
After the archival process is complete, Twitter says it will transfer the institutional accounts to the Biden administration along with a new account @SecondGentleman for Douglas Emhoff.
@Transition46 will become @WhiteHouse, @PresElectBiden will become @POTUS, @SenKamalaHarris will become @VP, @FlotusBiden will become @FLOTUS and @PressSecPsaki will become @PressSec. Since these accounts are currently active, their history and followers will transition.
In 2017, former President Obama passed the account and its followers over to President Trump, but Twitter said in December that the account would be reset to zero followers. Existing tweets on @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @VP and @WhiteHouse will be archived and the accounts will be reset to zero tweets for the incoming administration on Inauguration Day.
Twitter has limited the use of the official accounts since Mr. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter on Friday. At the time, Twitter said it would suspend the accounts if it became necessary in an extreme situation to alleviate real world harm, adding that they will be transferred over to the Biden administration in due time.
Customs and Border Protection says they are participating in inauguration security
Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that they are planning on participating in the U.S. Secret Service-led security operations for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
CBP said it is contributing Air and Marine aircraft and smallboat crews to augment airspace and maritime security operations, as well as contributing Border Patrol agents and Field Operations officers to supplement U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Capitol Police security details.