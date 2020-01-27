Impeachment trial: Bolton revelations fuel fresh calls for testimony as Trump team mounts defense
Washington — As President Trump's attorneys resume defense arguments in his Senate impeachment trial, new revelations about the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his rivals reverberated through the Capitol, ramping up pressure on the Senate to allow new witnesses.
On Sunday, The New York Times reported former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a manuscript of his upcoming book that Mr. Trump explicitly refused to release nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2019 unless the country pursued investigations into his political rivals, including the Bidens. The Times reported Bolton had submitted the manuscript to the White House for a standard prepublication review for classified information.
Democrats seized on the report to accuse the White House of a cover-up and to urge Republican senators to join them in supporting a subpoena for Bolton, who has said he's willing to testify. Several Republican senators who have been open to hearing new testimony reiterated their view that witnesses should be called, including Mitt Romney and Susan Collins.
Bolton's reported accusations directly contradict the argument put forward by Mr. Trump's attorneys, namely that there was no connection between the delay in aid and the president's requests for investigations. Bolton would be the first official to testify that the president personally connected the two issues.
The president denied Bolton's account in several late-night tweets, saying he never told Bolton the aid was tied to investigations and accusing his former aide of trying to sell his book.
A vote on whether to allow the consideration of subpoenas won't come until later in the week. Going into Monday, Mr. Trump's legal team had 22 hours left for their presentations over two days, but the attorneys have said they don't plan to use all of their allotted time.
Sixteen hours of questions will follow the defense team's arguments, after which the Senate will debate and vote on whether to consider motions on subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
White House would assert executive privilege over Bolton testimony, official says
A senior administration official tells CBS News the White House would look to assert executive privilege if Bolton is called to testify, reiterating the White House's long-standing position.
The official said the president's legal team does not believe in any way that the president waived executive privilege with his tweet denying discussions with Bolton. The legal team has said the assertion of executive privilege is up to the White House and will be exercised according to the law. Nothing about the law, this person said, is undermined or compromised by a tweet.
But as far as political arguments go, the official said the situation remains fluid and the atmosphere around the vote on additional witnesses or documents remains "tough."
Schiff says a "meaningful" trial isn't possible without Bolton
Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and an impeachment manager, told reporters before the start of Monday's proceedings that the purported details in Bolton's unpublished manuscript make it "all the more clear" his testimony is crucial to ensuring a fair trial.
"The senators should not turn away from this very relevant evidence," Schiff said.
The California Democrat urged senators not to wait until Bolton's book is published in mid-March to learn of its contents and said they should vote to hear additional testimony.
"It makes it all the more clear why you can't have a trial, a meaningful trial, without witnesses, and you certainly can't have one without John Bolton," Schiff said of the revelations in Bolton's manuscript.
Graham says he wants to see Bolton manuscript
Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the president's closest allies, said he wants to see what's in Bolton's manuscript before making decisions on whether to call witnesses. He also said the president's defense team would call their own witnesses if Bolton testifies.
"I want to know what's in the manuscript," Graham said. "Let's see if it's relevant and if it is, then I'll make a decision about Bolton. But I promise you this: if we add to the record, we're going to call Hunter Biden, Joe Biden. All these other people."
Graham added that the Senate should "evaluate the manuscript and see if it's a reason to add to the record." — Alan He
Braun and Barrasso argue Bolton story "doesn't change anything"
Republican Senator Mike Braun argued the new information about Bolton's book "doesn't change anything" in terms of process.
"I think what it's done is taken an already hot topic and added some fuel to the fire," Braun said in a press conference.
Barrasso said that The Times story was based on "selective leaks."
"To me, the facts of the case remain the same," Barrasso said. He also compared the trial to the confirmation hearings of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual misconduct. Barrasso and Braun also argued Democrats are trying to undermine Mr. Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
Braun also said that if Bolton is called as a witness, then Republicans would call requested witnesses too, implicitly referring to Joe and Hunter Biden.
The press conference with Republicans was initially canceled, and was then rescheduled with only Braun and Barrasso in attendance.
Trump says he hasn't seen Bolton manuscript but calls allegations "false"
Addressing reporters while welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu to the White House, Mr. Trump said he hasn't seen the manuscript of Bolton's book, but insisted Bolton's claims — namely that the president said he wanted to withhold military aid until Ukraine produced investigations into the Bidens — are "false."
Bolton's book manuscript was submitted to the National Security Council for pre-publication review, according to an NSC spokesperson. That spokesperson said the manuscript had not been distributed outside the NSC within the White House.
Schumer says White House orchestrating a "giant cover-up"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to reporters ahead of the sixth day of the impeachment trial, calling revelations about Bolton's book "stunning."
"It goes right to the heart of the charges against the president," Schumer said. "Ambassador John Bolton essentially confirms that the president committed the offenses charged in the first article of impeachment."
He said Bolton's reported account represents the kind of firsthand evidence of Mr. Trump's potential wrongdoing that Republicans have criticized Democrats for lacking.
"We have a witness with firsthand evidence for the president's actions for which he is on trial," Schumer continued. "How can Senate Republicans not vote to request that witness?"
Schumer also called the manuscript "further evidence that a large number of people were 'in the loop' of this scheme" to withhold aid from Ukraine.
"There seems to be a giant cover-up among so many of the leading people in the White House," Schumer said. "We're all staring a White House cover-up in the face."
Schumer addressed concerns that Mr. Trump may claim executive privilege to prevent Bolton from testifying.
"We want the truth. So do the American people," Schumer said. "No matter what the White House says, they can't get in the way of that."
Schumer argued that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who ordered the delay in military aid, is an even more important witness to call than Bolton.
Collins says Bolton revelations "strengthen the case for witnesses"
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, one of the pivotal senators in the potential vote to call witnesses, released a statement saying the revelations about Bolton's book bolsters the case for allowing new testimony.
"I've always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial," Collins said in a statement posted on Twitter. "The reports about John Bolton's book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues."
Nadler to miss part of impeachment trial
Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and one of the seven impeachment managers, will be absent from some of Monday's proceedings, he said Sunday.
Nadler said his wife was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December and has since undergone surgery. He will be in New York on Monday with her "to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment," Nadler said.
"I am sorry to miss some of the Senate impeachment trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy," the New York Democrat added.
Nadler said he intends to return to Washington late Monday. The Senate will convene at 1 p.m. to hear opening arguments from Mr. Trump's lawyers. It's unclear how long Monday's session will last.
Romney: "Increasingly likely" other GOP senators will support calling Bolton
Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said he believes it's "increasingly likely" more GOP senators will join him and others in calling for Bolton to testify in the Senate trial, following the bombshell details from his unpublished manuscript revealed by The New York Times on Sunday.
"I think at this stage I think it's pretty fair to say that John Bolton has relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice," he told reporters, adding Bolton's "relevance to our decision has become increasingly clear."
Four Republicans would need to join their Democratic counterparts in voting in favor of calling Bolton to testify in the trial. While Romney said he believes other Republicans will be on board with voting to hear from the president's former national security adviser, he said it's "another matter" whether other witnesses will be called.
Schumer, a Democrat from New York, has been leading the push for four White House officials, including Bolton, to testify. — Melissa Quinn and Alan He
Republican senators abruptly cancel press conference
Republican senators have canceled a planned press conference with no explanation, as news of Bolton's manuscript reverberates through the Capitol.
Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Mike Braun, Mike Lee, James Lankford and John Barasso were expected to take reporters' questions.
Democrats will be holding their own press conference at 11 a.m., where they will likely address the new developments.
Update, 10:35 a.m.: At least two of the senators now say they'll speak to reporters. Braun and Barrasso said they will hold the press conference after all.
Chief justice will spend birthday presiding over impeachment trial
Chief Justice John Roberts will mark his 65th trip around the sun by presiding over the sixth day of the impeachment trial.
The Senate is set to convene at 1 p.m. and members will continue to hear opening arguments from Mr. Trump's legal team, which provided a preview of its defense of the president Saturday.
Roberts is spending the morning of his birthday, meanwhile, across the street from the Capitol at the Supreme Court, where the justices convened at 10 a.m. for a non-argument public session.
National Security Council defends handling of Bolton manuscript
A spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC) is "under initial review" and hasn't been shared with any non-NSC officials in the White House.
"Ambassador Bolton's manuscript was submitted to the NSC for pre-publication review and has been under initial review by the NSC," spokesman John Ullyot said. "No White House personnel outside NSC have reviewed the manuscript."
Grisham says timing of Bolton news "is very, very suspect"
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham raised questions about the circumstances behind news of Bolton's unpublished manuscript.
"The timing of all of this is very, very suspect," she said during an interview Monday with Fox News.
Grisham noted the details from Bolton's manuscript were revealed the day after Mr. Trump's legal team began their opening arguments Saturday. Grisham claimed the defense "undid all of the hours and hours" of arguments presented by the House managers last week detailing why they believe the Senate should remove Mr. Trump from office.
"The book ordering online pre-order link popped up a couple hours after all of this hit," Grisham said. "You know, it's sad, but I think the timing is very suspect."
Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," is set to hit shelves March 17. Charles Cooper, his lawyer, said it was clear from the article published by The Times that "the prepublication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript."
Trump denies telling Bolton aid was tied to investigations
The president denied Bolton's accusations in a series of late-night tweets, claiming he never told Bolton about a connection between the aid and
"I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination," the president wrote. "If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book."
Schumer accuses White House of "massive cover-up"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the White House of orchestrating a "massive cover-up" and called on four Republicans to join Democrats to support calling new witnesses in the Senate trial.
"The @NYTimes report suggests multiple top Trump Admin officials knew the facts and deliberately misled Congress and the American people," Schumer tweeted. "A massive White House cover-up. All we need is four Republican Senators to get the truth."
Schumer has demanded Bolton's testimony in the Senate trial for weeks, and led an unsuccessful effort on the first day of the trial to issue subpoenas for evidence and testimony from Bolton and other administration officials.
Bolton's lawyer blames White House for "corrupted" review process
Hours after The Times reported the details of Bolton's manuscript, his attorney implied the White House of being the source of the revelations.
"It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript," attorney Charles Cooper said in a statement.
Cooper released a letter dated December 30, 2019, to a White House official regarding prepublication review of the manuscript. Cooper wrote that Bolton "carefully sought to avoid any discussion in the manuscript" of classified information, and asked the White House to expedite the review process given the "highly time sensitive" publication schedule.
Cooper noted in the letter his client's expectation that access to the manuscript would be "restricted to those career government officials and employees regularly charged with responsibility for such reviews."