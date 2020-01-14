House expected to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate
Washington — House Democrats are preparing for a vote on a resolution to name impeachment managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.
At a meeting with fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid out the timing for the vote to transmit the articles and designate managers to prosecute the case against President Trump in the Senate trial, according to a Democratic aide. Lawmakers emerging from the meeting unanimously said they support the plan.
Pelosi did not reveal the names of the impeachment managers in the meeting, but several members said they assume the team will be led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who both spoke in the meeting and laid out in detail how the Senate trial will work.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told Republican senators to expect the trial to get underway on Tuesday, January 21, according to two lawmakers. Pelosi delayed sending the articles to the upper chamber to pressure McConnell to allow witnesses at the trial, a question he says will be put to the full Senate once proceedings get underway.
Pelosi suggests Wednesday vote on impeachment managers
In her meeting with fellow House Democrats, Pelosi suggested the House vote to designate impeachment managers and transmit both articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday, according to a Democratic aide.
White House expects GOP defections on calling witnesses
The White House is preparing for some Republican senators to join Democrats in voting to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, which could get underway in the coming days.
Senior White House officials tell CBS News they increasingly believe that at least four Republicans, and likely more, will vote to call witnesses. In addition to Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and possibly Cory Gardner of Colorado, the White House also views Rand Paul of Kentucky as a "wild card" and Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee as an "institutionalist" who might vote to call witnesses, as one official put it.
Read more here.