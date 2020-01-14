House expected to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

Senior citizens get creative with budgeting

Senior citizens are getting creative to make ends meet financially: getting roommates. More than 33% of Americans age 65 and over do not have any money saved for retirement. In 2016, 70% more seniors lived with roommates than a decade before. For our series Eye on Money, Jill Schelsinger met two strangers who took a cue from the “Golden Girls” and moved in together in New York to save money.