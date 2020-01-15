House set to send impeachment articles to Senate for trial
Washington — The House will vote Wednesday to name impeachment managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Trump's trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday.
Pelosi announced seven impeachment managers on Wednesday morning, and a vote on the resolution to name them and send the articles to the upper chamber is set for later in the day. Once the resolution is approved, the managers will deliver the articles to the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the impeachment trial to get underway next week on January 21.
Pelosi unveils 7 impeachment managers
At a press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi unveiled her selections for impeachment managers. Here are their names:
- Adam Schiff of California
- Jerry Nadler of New York
- Zoe Lofgren of California
- Hakeem Jeffries of New York
- Val Demings of Florida
- Jason Crow of Colorado
- Sylvia Garcia of Texas
What are impeachment managers and what do they do?
Those handpicked to serve as managers will play a crucial role in what will be just the third impeachment trial in U.S. history, working to convince senators that Mr. Trump deserves to be removed from office for his conduct.
Effectively serving as prosecutors for the Senate trial, they may also respond to arguments presented by the president's defense team and answer written questions from senators, according to a November report on impeachment from the Congressional Research Service.
Pelosi will select the group of House members to make the lower chamber's case, and the House will then vote on a resolution formally designating them impeachment managers. Once the resolution is approved, the managers will physically deliver the articles and present them to the Senate.
White House on impeachment preparations: "We have been ready"
A senior administration official tells CBS News the White House has not yet seen McConnell's organizing resolution, which will lay out the rules for the impeachment trial. The White House has been discussing the resolution with lawmakers for weeks, but has yet to see anything final.
Asked what the White House is doing to prepare for the upcoming proceedings, the official replied, "We have been ready."
The White House does not anticipate having a role in the proceedings this week, but lawyers and legislative aides continue to work behind the scenes getting ready for the trial, slated to begin next week. This includes setting up office space and infrastructure for the defense team's presentation, covering everything down to how they will get on and off the Senate floor.
The White House continues to talk with McConnell about witnesses, but doesn't want to make any commitments at this point, the official said. There is still a hope in the West Wing that the president will see the opening presentations and be satisfied that he was able to make his case without witnesses. Nobody has ruled them out, but they want to delay the decision for now.
House to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate Wednesday at 5:00 pm
Pelosi announced that she will hold an "Engrossment Ceremony" on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. with the as-yet-unnamed impeachment managers.
The impeachment managers, led by the House clerk and the House sergeant at arms, will then begin a procession through National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to present the articles of impeachment to the secretary of the Senate.
The House will vote on a resolution designating impeachment managers on Wednesday.
Pelosi to announce impeachment managers in Wednesday morning news conference
Pelosi will announce the impeachment managers for the Senate trial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, she announced. The House will then vote on a resolution designating them impeachment managers.
Pelosi had already confirmed the House will take that vote on Wednesday.
"The House upheld its duty to #DefendOurDemocracy by passing two articles of impeachment against the President. Tomorrow, we will transmit those articles & name impeachment managers. The Senate must choose between the Constitution & a cover-up," Pelosi tweeted earlier in the day.
Blunt says it's "hard to imagine" trial being over before State of the Union
Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri told reporters it's "hard to imagine" the Senate trial will be over by the president's State of the Union address, scheduled for February 4. Pelosi on December 20 invited the president to deliver the annual address.
The Senate trial is expected to take three to five weeks, likely beginning next Tuesday.
"As I recall, President Clinton gave his State of the Union, in the middle of that process and I would expect, no reason to believe that same thing wouldn't happen by the State of the Union," Blunt said. "You know, if we'd have gotten started properly we might have, but it's hard to imagine."
Clinton did not mention his impeachment trial during the 1999 address. — Kathryn Watson and Alan He
McConnell says "both sides" likely to call witnesses
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, McConnell said the Senate will deal with the question of witnesses once the trial gets underway, and noted the president and his legal team would also want to call witnesses of their own.
"We will be dealing with the witness issue at the appropriate time into the trial," McConnell said. "And I think it's certainly appropriate to point out that both sides would want to call witnesses that they wanted to hear from."
Pelosi confirms timing for vote on designating impeachment managers
Pelosi confirmed in a statement that the House will vote on the resolution to designate impeachment managers on Wednesday.
"The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial. The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday, January 15," Pelosi said. "The President and the Senators will be held accountable."
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Tuesday that he expects the impeachment articles will be physically delivered to the Senate on the same day as the vote.
McCarthy says Pelosi withheld articles to keep Sanders off the campaign trail
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that Pelosi withheld the impeachment articles not to pressure McConnell to allow new witnesses and evidence in the Senate, but to delay the trial itself.
McCarthy accused the speaker of trying to keep Senator Bernie Sanders off the campaign trail ahead of the Iowa caucuses on February 3. Senators are required to attend trial proceedings in Washington for six days a week until a judgment is reached.
"If there's anyone it gained from this it would be anybody who's running for president that's not in the U.S. Senate," McCarthy told reporters, reviving an accusation that the Democratic National Committee actively tried to prevent Sanders from getting the nomination in 2016.
"So Senator Sanders actually has a chance to win. But not now that Nancy Pelosi has held these documents. There was nothing gained. It goes against everything she said, but if you look at the true political nature of why — to harm one campaign and give a benefit to another," McCarthy alleged.
Three other senators — Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet — would likewise be taken off the campaign trail for the duration of the trial. McCarthy called on former Vice President Joe Biden to forgo campaigning until a verdict is reached.
"The only rightful thing of Joe Biden is to make a pledge not to campaign while Bernie Sanders cannot, after what the Democrat National Committee had done to his campaign a few short years ago," McCarthy said. — Grace Segers and Rebecca Kaplan
Schumer accuses McConnell of smearing Democrats over witness requests
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed back against McConnell's assertion that Democrats are only seeking witnesses in the impeachment trial in the Senate to bolster a weak argument and attack the president.
"The most the Republican leader to do is smear our request as some partisan fishing expedition," Schumer said. House Democrats have withheld the impeachment articles from the Senate in an attempt to get McConnell to allow new witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial.
McConnell has said he wants the Senate to vote on whether to hear witnesses after opening statements in the trial. Schumer said that not calling witnesses would break centuries of precedent.
"Do Senate Republicans want to break the lengthy historical precedent that says witnesses should be in an impeachment trial by conducting a first impeachment trial in history — in history, since 1789 — with no witnesses?" Schumer asked.
McConnell says Senate won't let House "dictate" terms of trial
Speaking on the Senate floor in response to the timing of the House vote, McConnell mocked Democrats and said the Senate would not be beholden to the lower chamber when determining trial procedures.
McConnell questioned why Pelosi chose to withhold the articles of impeachment until January, instead of immediately transmitting them to the Senate. He also took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, condemning the minority leader for saying the trial was a "win-win" for Democrats if it hurts Republicans up for reelection.
"Do these sound like leaders who really believe we're in a constitutional crisis, one that requires the most severe remedy in our entire system of government?" McConnell asked.
He also reiterated that he would not allow House Democrats to "dictate" the terms of the Senate trial. Democrats have called for new witnesses and evidence to be admitted in the trial, an argument which has swayed some Republicans.
"Impeachment is not a political game and the United States Senate will not treat it like one," McConnell said.
Pelosi suggests Wednesday vote on impeachment managers
In her meeting with fellow House Democrats, Pelosi suggested the House vote to designate impeachment managers and transmit both articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday, according to a Democratic aide.
White House expects GOP defections on calling witnesses
The White House is preparing for some Republican senators to join Democrats in voting to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, which could get underway in the coming days.
Senior White House officials tell CBS News they increasingly believe that at least four Republicans, and likely more, will vote to call witnesses. In addition to Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and possibly Cory Gardner of Colorado, the White House also views Rand Paul of Kentucky as a "wild card" and Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee as an "institutionalist" who might vote to call witnesses, as one official put it.
