Live Updates: The Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah

Live Updates: The Harry and Meghan interview with Oprahget the free app
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview airing Sunday on CBS. Harry and Meghan are speaking out about their time in the royal family in their first interview since they ended their royal duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy ever since. The two have moved with their son Archie to California, they announced earlier this year that Meghan is pregnant with their second child. They have also signed production deals while vowing to continue living a life of public service as private citizens.
But there has been a split with the royal family since they stepped aside. And this week, Buckingham Palace said it is investigating allegations that unnamed staff members accused Meghan of "emotional cruelty and manipulation" after her marriage to Harry in 2018, forcing two aides to quit. The couple considers the public response part of a smear campaign.
"I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that 'The Firm' is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," said Meghan in a preview of the conversation. "The Firm" is a common nickname for Britain's royal family.
How to watch Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan
What: Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan
Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021
Time: 8-10 p.m. ET
On TV: CBS broadcast stations
Online: CBS.com
Queen celebrates "unity" and "dedication" in Commonwealth Day speech
Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the "unity" and "dedication" of the British people in a speech https://thecommonwealth.org/2021-commonwealth-day-message-her-majesty-queen.
"Whilst experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities," Queen Elizabeth said. "We have also taken encouragement from remarkable advances in developing new vaccines and treatments. The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others."
The Commonwealth Day broadcast aired on BBC and on YouTube, and featured not only the queen, but also appearances by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Catherine. Harry's brother and sister-in-law, William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, held a virtual chat with healthcare workers.
ITV to air the interview on Monday night in U.K.
British broadcaster ITV has acquired the rights to broadcast the interview, and will be airing from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday night.
Deals have been struck in more than 17 countries across the world for the rights to screen Oprah's interview, according to BBC News.