Live updates: Massive response to partial building collapse in South Florida
Dozens of fire-rescue units were at the scene in Surfside, Florida, near Miami Beach early Thursday of a partial building collapse. Much of the structure crumbled into a huge pile of rubble.
Initial reports said at least two people were taken to a hospital.
CBS Miami says it was a high-rise condominium building and rescues of trapped residents were underway. Some may be stuck in the rubble, the station says.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that it had more than 80 units there along with units from municipal fire departments. Miami Beach Police tweeted that "multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade" were assisting.
A man who was evacuated from a nearby hotel said, "The building – one of these huge buildings – gone! … The building – it's gone. … The whole building's gone. … Oh my gosh. This is the most insane thing I've ever seen in my life."
Some residents are trapped
A man who lives in a building next door told the station that at one point, the building shook and he thought it was a storm — but when he looked outside — he didn't see anything.
"The building – it's gone!"
A tourist who was evacuated from a hotel near the collapsed building tweeted video of the aftermath: