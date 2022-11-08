2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazan

2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazanget the free app
While typically considered a liberal stronghold, the Oregon governor's race has shaped up to be a competitive contest between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson.
Democrats have occupied the governor's mansion in Oregon since 1987, and President Biden won the state by 16 percentage points in 2020. Plus, a win from Kotek would be historic, as she, along with Maura Healey in Massachusetts, could become the country's first openly lesbian governor. In 2013, Kotek became the first openly lesbian speaker of a state House of Representatives.
But Drazan, 50, is threatening to upset Democrats' nearly four decades of gubernatorial control in Oregon, as Johnson draws left-leaning votes away from Kotek.
Polls have shown Kotek with a narrow lead over Drazan heading into Election Day.
Polls close at 11 p.m. ET (some areas close at 10 p.m. ET). See live election results here after the polls close.
The race
Kotek served as speaker of the Oregon House, while Drazan was the former minority leader. Johnson, meanwhile, was a member of the Democratic Party while she was in the state legislature, but is running unaffiliated.
President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, have campaigned for Kotek in recent weeks, while Drazan has been joined by Republican Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia on the campaign trail. Drazan has also drawn monetary support from Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who donated $1 million to her campaign. Knight also sent $3.75 million to boost Johnson's candidacy, helping to make the race more competitive.
What may help blaze a path to victory for Drazan is the backlash against Gov. Kate Brown and the homelessness crisis in Portland, as well as concerns about safety in the city. The election is also taking place in the wake of a 2020 referendum approved by voters that decriminalized small amounts of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, which Drazan and Johnson want repealed.